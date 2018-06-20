Swami Akhileshwaranand, appointed minister in Madhya Pradesh last week, wants CM to create cow ministry

Swami Akhileshwaranand, Madhya Pradesh's cow protection board chairman who was elevated to a cabinet minister last week, has asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to create a cow ministry.

Akhileshwaranand said that the chief minister will inspire future generations if the cows in the state were looked after in the same way that "Chouhan looked after cattle at his home", reported NDTV. He added that a cow ministry will help create a "golden Madhya Pradesh".

According to the report, Akhileshwaranand said that if Rajasthan could have a 'directorate of gauseva' and if Chouhan could create a 'happiness department', a cow ministry was also feasible.

He also said that the classification of cows under the animal husbandry department along with other animals should end and cows should instead come under the domain of a cow ministry.

The Madhya Pradesh government had elevated Akhileshwaranand to the cabinet rank, reportedly after he expressed displeasure on being appointed to a Narmada conservation panel along with some "controversial" religious figures in April.

He had said that nothing much should be read into the government granting him the cabinet rank as he deserved it by virtue of being the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board (MPCPB).

However, Akhileshwaranand had acknowledged that he was not comfortable when he was appointed to the Narmada conservation panel.

"I was uneasy when I was picked for the Narmada conservation panel with some other people. In 2016, I was made the chairman of the MPCPB. By virtue of that post, I should have been given the cabinet rank but that did not happen," he had said.

With inputs from PTI