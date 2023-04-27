SWAGAT: PM Narendra Modi’s brainchild when he was the CM of Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver an address on the 20th anniversary of the State Wide Attention on Grievances (SWAGAT) in Gujarat today via video conferencing.

The programme will be held in the presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and the prime minister will be interacting with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

What is SWAGAT?

-The scheme was started by PM Modi in April 2003 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

-It was started to bridge the gap between citizens and the government by using technology to resolve their day-to-day grievances in a quick, and time-bound manner.

-Over 94 per cent of the grievances in the past twenty years have been solved through the programme.

-In this system, PM Modi on every fourth Thursday of the month at 3 pm would let applicants come face to face with him with their complaints, and the solution was found on the spot.

-The main idea behind this system was to bring all stakeholders on the same platform.

-The primary focus has been on the quality of outcomes and qualitative resolution of complaints.

-In 2008, Taluka SWAGAT and the District SWAGAT were launched to provide an efficient medium at grassroot level to resolve the issues.

