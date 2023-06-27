Who can forget Mohan Bhargava, the successful NRI from USA, whose journey leads him into the rural heart of India to the village of Charanpur and sets him on both an outward and inner quest to find where he truly belongs. Well, that was Bhargava from Ashutosh Gowariker’s film – Swades but now, Anukriti Sharma, the 2020 batch IPS officer, shared her own ‘Swades moment’ when she successfully brought electricity into the 70-year-old Noorjahan’s home in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

The IPS officer posted a video on Twitter which captured the exact moment when the UP police brought the electricity to the elderly woman’s house that operated without light for decades. “The smile on her face was immensely satisfying,” wrote Anukriti Sharma in the now-viral tweet. Towards the end of the video, Noorjahan expressed her happiness by offering them sweets. The clip was shared on 26 June and it has now amassed more than 8 lakh views.

Noorjahan – a poor old widow – who lived alone without an electricity connection for decades approached the police station with a simple request to have light in her home. After learning about it, IPS officer Anukriti Sharma decided to bring the electricity connection into the home of Noorjahan. She along with her team, contacted the electricity department and arranged the meter which was to be installed.

As seen in the video, a man installs the electricity meter outside the home while Anukriti and Noorjahan are standing inside the dark room, waiting for the bulb to light. “Aa gayi light” (Light has come) is heard in the video, as soon as the bulb starts illuminating the room. Once there was light again in the house, NoorJahan started smiling and blessed everyone including the IPS officer Anukriti Sharma.

Further, the police team taught Noorjahan how to operate the switchboard. Later in the video, UP Police were seen celebrating this joyful moment by offering sweets to the elederly woman.

“Swades moment of my life. Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support,” wrote Anukriti Sharma in her tweet.

This heartwarming post received a flurry of likes and comments. A fellow IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Chhattisgarh cadre, Awanish Sharan appreciated Anukiriti for her exemplary effort to help the needy.

Others blessed her and asked her to keep helping.

For these past few weeks, the problem of electricity sheltered several homes in urban and rural areas, especially in Karnataka. Last week, a 90-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Koppal who used to live in a shanty with a few bulbs received an electricity bill of Rs 1.03 lakh. The problem was immediately resolved by the electricity department and she was not obligated to pay the amount. The high bill was a result of an error in the electricity meter.

