You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Suspended IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar found dead at his home in Bengaluru; case of unnatural death registered, probe underway

India FP Staff Jun 24, 2020 00:11:33 IST

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official BM Vijay Shankar, who was facing allegations of corruption in a Ponzi scam, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru.

While several media reports have said that he died by suicide, The News Minute quoted Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao as saying, "We have registered a case of unnatural death and the matter is under investigation. Cause of death cannot be concluded as suicide yet."

Suspended IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar found dead at his home in Bengaluru; case of unnatural death registered, probe underway

File image of suspended IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar. News18 Kannada

The report quotes the police as saying that the time of his death is suspected to be around 7 pm.

Vijay Shankar's body has been taken to the Victoria Hospital's morgue, where an autopsy will be performed, the report added.

The CBI had registered a case of corruption against Vijay Shankar, a former District Commissioner of Bengaluru, in the I Monetary Advisors (IMA) Ponzi scam, and the officer was under suspension due to the case.

Vijay Shankar was accused of accepting a bribe of at least Rs 1.5 crore from IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan by a special investigative team constituted by the state government, a Hindustan Times report said.

According to the report, he was handling matters related to the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act at the time of his arrest.

He had allegedly accepted a bribe of at least Rs 1.5 crore  to give a clean chit to IMA and Khan.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 00:11:33 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients in home isolation: What the device does and how to operate it

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres