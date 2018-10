Srinagar: Suspected militants abducted a 30-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Tauseef Ahmad was kidnapped by the unidentified gunmen from his shop at Unisoo in Sopore town, 55 km from Srinagar, a police officer said.

Security forces have launched an operation to rescue the abducted person, the officer added.