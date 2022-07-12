Officials said the suspected improvised explosive device weighing 5 kg was planted there to harm the security forces.

New Delhi: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers from Litter Chowdribagh Road in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and defused it on the spot.

#WATCH Pulwama police along with 55 RR & CRPF 182/Bn today recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs which was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road, Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on spot. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/7HbbDpra3S — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Officials said the suspected improvised explosive device weighing 5 kg was planted there to harm the security forces.

A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which defused the suspected IED, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.