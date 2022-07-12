India

Suspected IED defused in J&K's Pulwama

Officials said the suspected improvised explosive device weighing 5 kg was planted there to harm the security forces.

FP Staff July 12, 2022 12:58:51 IST
The suspected IED was defused on the spot. Image Courtesy: Indian Army

New Delhi: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers from Litter Chowdribagh Road in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and defused it on the spot.

A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which defused the suspected IED, they added.

