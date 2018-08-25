Sushma Swaraj to embark on two-nation tour to Vietnam and Cambodia, will inaugurate Indian Ocean Conference

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will pay an official visit to the South-East Asian countries of Vietnam and Cambodia from 27 August to 30 August.

In Vietnam (27 to 28 August), Swaraj will co-chair the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission in Vietnam along with her counterpart, deputy prime minister and foreign minister Pham Binh Minh. She will also call on Vietnamese prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

On 27 August, Swaraj will inaugurate the third edition of the Indian Ocean Conference.

In Cambodia (29 to 30 August), the EAM will have a bilateral meeting with senior minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn.

Swaraj will meet Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and president of Senate Say Chhum. It will be Swaraj's first official visit to Cambodia.

"The visit of EAM to Vietnam and Cambodia will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and advance our strategic engagement with these countries and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region," the MEA statement added.

Earlier this month, Swaraj embarked on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and held bilateral engagements in these countries.