Sushma Swaraj recounts Narendra Modi govt's successes in last 5 years, says voters will judge based on commitment

Noida: The Narendra Modi government has worked for national security, country's development and public welfare during its tenure, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' (victory pledge meeting) of the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Swaraj also listed out the achievements of Cabinet colleague and party's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma.

"There is a principle of accountability in a democracy. It means, when you first reach out to people for votes, you make some promises to them. When you reach out to them again, you give them an account of your promises," the external affairs minister said.

Swaraj said to evaluate the work of any government, one should look at its commitment towards three important aspects — national security, country's development and public welfare. "On all these three accounts, I would say, our government has proved itself and these are the factors by which voters judge any government," she said.

"On the national security front, you saw we had surgical strikes after the Uri attack and the air strikes after the Pulwama attack," said Swaraj, who will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to health reasons.

The Union minister said the Opposition has often criticised Modi for his foreign visits but it was due to such efforts that India could garner global support in the wake of terror attacks. She also lashed out at the previous Congress-led government over its handling of the situation after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Swaraj cited the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan within two days of him being captured as a "diplomatic success" for the country.

The IAF officer was captured by Pakistan last month after his fighter aircraft was shot down in a dogfight. Earlier during the meeting, Swaraj heaped praises on Sharma, describing him as her younger brother.

"I am beginning my Lok Sabha 2019 election meetings from Noida today. I feel proud to be seeking votes for Mahesh," she said, listing his work as the Union culture minister and the local MP. She hailed development projects like the Noida-Greater Noida Metro and the upcoming international airport in the district's Jewar area, which is touted to be the country's biggest.

"One day this question may pop up on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (popular TV quiz show) that which is the biggest airport in the country and then the people of this region can proudly say, it's Jewar," Swaraj said.

