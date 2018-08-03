You are here:
Sushma Swaraj meets Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, discusses ways to deepen cooperation in trade, energy

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 12:11:14 IST

Astana: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday held a comprehensive discussion with her Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov on deepening cooperation in areas like trade, energy and defence and, security.

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich nations.

Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted:

The two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, energy, information and communications technology, pharma, capacity building and culture, he said.

Swaraj was earlier warmly welcomed by Abdrakhmanov at his office ahead of the delegation-level talks.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 12:11 PM

