Sushma Swaraj meets Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, discusses ways to deepen cooperation in trade, energy

Astana: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday held a comprehensive discussion with her Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov on deepening cooperation in areas like trade, energy and defence and, security.

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich nations.

Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted:

Strategic partners since 2009! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov. The two leaders had a comprehensive discussion on deepening cooperation in trade & investment, defence & security, energy, ICT, pharma, capacity building and culture @MFA_KZ pic.twitter.com/xpoYALplFc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 3, 2018

Swaraj was earlier warmly welcomed by Abdrakhmanov at his office ahead of the delegation-level talks.