Sushma Swaraj funeral; latest updates: Ex-minister's daughter Bansuri performs last rites at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium

Sushma Swaraj funeral; LATEST updates: Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains have been brought to the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi from the BJP headquarters. Her daughter Bansuri performed the last rites.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha had an emotional moment when they reached at Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay her their last respects, Advani was seen consoling Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma's husband.
Rajya Sabha condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Remembering her, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that her demise was a personal loss to him and that she used to tie him rakhi. He said, "Destiny has snatched away reassuring, contagious smile from our midst."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached at Sushma Swaraj's residence, where her body has been kept. Rahul paid his respects to the departed leader. Yesterday, Rahul had expressed shock at her sudden demise.
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Sushma Swaraj and said, "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers."
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was seen weeping when he went to pay his last respects to the veteran BJP leader. Apart from the SP leader, prominent ministers and leaders across all parties, including senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and others paid their respects to the beloved leader.
BJP national working president JP Nadda also paid his respects. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also reached Swaraj residence to pay his respects. Swaraj's body will be kept at the BJP HQ for thee hours before her cremation at 3 pm today.
An emotional prime minister paid his last respects to the former Union minister. Solemn-looking Narendra Modi reached Sushma Swaraj's Delhi residence and met the grieving family. In a series of tweets, Modi hailed Swaraj as an "uncompromising leader" when it came to matters of ideology.
"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Modi said in a series of tweets. He hailed her as a "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian" and said she was admired and revered across party lines.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who handpicked Sushma Swaraj and played a major role in guiding and mentoring her, wrote a long condolence letter in her memory. "I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleague, Sushma Swaraj ji. Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence. Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake on my birthday. The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti."
The Delhi government will observe two-day State mourning as a mark of respect in memory of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying.
The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for people to pay tributes, BJP working president J P Nadda said. Swaraj died late Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67.
The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj were being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where they will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The last rites will be held after 3 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that a 'glorious chapter in Indian politics' had come to an end with the demise of Sushma Swaraj.
BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after she was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on suffering a heart attack.
Her condition was said to be critical at the time of admission. Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari reached the hospital late on Tuesday.
Swaraj had in 2018 announced her decision to opt out from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons. She was serving her fourth term in the House at the time of the announcement.
Swaraj began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Emergency in 1977. That year, at the age of 25, she joined the Haryana government as education minister, thus, becoming the country's youngest Cabinet minister.
Swaraj was also Delhi's first female chief minister, holding that post from 13 October, 1998, to 3 December, 1998. In 2007, she notched yet another achievement, becoming the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Incidentally, she received the award from Pratibha Patil, India's first female president.
Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 16:06:19 IST
Highlights
Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh lay wreath
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, and LK Advani were among the top politicians who laid wreath during the last rites ceremony as Sushma Swaraj was accorded a State funeral.
Bansuri Swaraj performs last rites
Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri performed the last rites at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
Mortal remains brought to Lodhi crematorium
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains have been brought to the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi from the BJP headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay are present at the crematorium.
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda among BJP leaders to shoulder former minister's mortal remains
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains being taken for last rites. Among BJP top brass, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and party working president JP Nadda were seen shouldering the departed leader's remains.
Dalai Lama offers condolence on Sushma Swaraj's death
"I offer my prayers and my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people and her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life," the Dalai Lama said.
Manmohan Singh says 'fond memories' of Sushma Swaraj as leader of Opposition
BJP workers gather at party headquarters to pay last respects to Sushma
India Inc mourns Sushma Swaraj's death
India Inc on Wednesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a fiery orator and a great leader who inspired the nation.
Geeta, who was helped by Sushma Swaraj to return from Pakistan to India, says she has lost a 'guardian'
Geeta, the hearing and speech-impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 following extensive efforts by Sushma Swaraj, on Wednesday said she has lost a "guardian" and "motherly figure" in the death of the former external affairs minister.
Sonia Gandhi writes to Swaraj Kaushal, says Sushma established 'warm rapport' with people
Congress Parliamentary Committee chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, extending condolences regarding the demise of the former minister.
Jaya Prada condoles Sushma Swaraj's death, says she was a 'mother, sister'
BJP leader Jaya Prada condoled former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's death and said that she had done "a lot" for the country.
"We called her ‘didi’ and today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician and a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest and a remarkable leader," she said.
Come and collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death
An hour before her death on Tuesday night, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly called Harish Salve, the India counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to pay him his token fee of Re 1. Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice in The Hague recently pro bono and agreed to take a token Re 1 fees.
Speaking to News18, Salve said, "Sushma Swaraj ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said 'you have to come and take your fees of Re 1 for Jadhav case'. Just 10 min post that, she suffered from a cardiac arrest"
Delhi loses three chief ministers in three years
With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year. Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.
Ex-EAM's remains reach party headquarters; body to be kept for public viewing till 3 pm
Sushma Swaraj died late Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67. The body will be kept at the party headquarters till 3 pm for people to pay their respects on Wednesday after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda told reporters at the hospital.
Amit Shah, JP Nadda review preparations at BJP headquarters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders reviewed preparations at the BJP headquaters before the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were brought there, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong condoles Sushma Swaraj's death
"Sad to learn about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to China-India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family," Sun tweeted.
From a prolific student to ace NCC cadet, Sushma Swaraj's stellar educational record gives insight into her multifaceted personality
One of the reasons, Sushma Swaraj was so closely respected by her colleagues and opponents was because of her deep knowledge about a range of subjects. She completed her graduation from Sanatan Dharma College of Ambala Cantonment and got her bachelor’s degree with honours in Political Science and Sanskrit.
Then, she did a degree course in LLB from the Department of Laws of the Punjab University in Chandigarh. In 1970, she received the best student award from SD College, Ambala Cantonment. Sushma had also won the title of the best cadet of NCC at SD College for three years in a row.
Recalling an instance that demonstrated Sushma's extraordinary intelligence, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that Sushma ji managed to learn operable Kannada within 15 days when she wanted to contest elections from Karnataka.
LK Advani, daughter Pratibha break down after meeting Swaraj Kaushal, Bansuri
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha had an emotional moment when they reached at Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay her their last respects, Advani was seen consoling Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma's husband.
HD Deve Gowda writes to Swaraj Kaushal, offers condolence to berieved family
Former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda wrote a letter to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late former Union minister SushmaSawraj. "My heartfelt condolences to the family. I pray the almighty to give your benign self, all the family members, followers and well-wishers the strength to overcome this tragedy," Gowda's letter was quoted in ANI.
I have lost a valuable sister in Sushma Swaraj, says RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
"I have lost a valuable sister in Sushma Swaraj. We have lost an able administrator and MP," Venkaiah Naidu said. He said that she would tie Rakhi on my wrist every year. "Her demise a personal loss for me," Naidu said.
Country will never forget her many contributions: Amit Shah
BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled his long association with Sushma Swaraj after her sudden demise as he reached at her residence to pay his last respect. Shah said that Swaraj's death has created an incurable void within the party as the late leader was unmatched in her hardwork, talent and commitment towards the party. Shah remembered her as a hard working MP, who made sure that 'Narendra Modi's message was delivered across the world as the Foreign Affairs Minister'. "The country will never forget her many contributions," he said.
Amit Shah pays his respects
After Narendra Modi, LK Advani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other senior BJP leaders, home minister Amit Shah paid his respects to Sushma Swaraj. Shah had tweeted his condolences last night. "The mind is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader and Member of Parliamentary Board, Mrs. Sushma Swaraj. He has left an indelible mark in Indian politics in various forms such as an ardent speaker, an ideal activist, popular public representative and a working minister."
Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Sushma Swaraj and said, "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers."
Advani pays his last respects to Sushma
Calling her death 'untimely' in a long condolence letter, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said, "Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders."
Ram Gopal Yadav cries after paying his respects to Sushma Swaraj
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was seen weeping when he went to pay his last respects to the veteran BJP leader. Apart from the SP leader, prominent ministers and leaders across all parties, including senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and others paid their respects to the beloved leader.
BJP national working president JP Nadda also paid his respects. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also reached Swaraj residence to pay his respects. Swaraj's body will be kept at the BJP HQ for thee hours before her cremation at 3 pm today.
Emotional Modi pays his respects to Sushma Swaraj
An emotional prime minister paid his last respects to the former Union minister. Solemn-looking Narendra Modi reached Sushma Swaraj's Delhi residence and met the grieving family. In a series of tweets, Modi hailed Swaraj as an "uncompromising leader" when it came to matters of ideology.
"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Modi said in a series of tweets. He hailed her as a "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian" and said she was admired and revered across party lines.
"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians," Modi said.
She was like a mother to me: Hamid Ansari
Detained and arrested six years ago after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media, Hamid Ansari also remembered the former foreign minister.
"I have deep respect for her and she'll always stay alive in my heart. She was like a mother to me. After my return from Pakistan, she guided me to look ahead. It's a big loss for me," he said.
Ansari returned to India on 18 December, 2018, after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail.
Advani remembers Sushma: A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her eloquence
Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who played a major role in guiding and mentoring Sushma Swaraj, wrote a condolence letter in her memory.
"I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleague, Sushma Swaraj ji.
Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.
Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake on my birthday.
The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti."
Inspiration for countless women, Didi's death has shocked us all: Smriti Irani
"Inspiration of numerous women activists Didi's sudden demise shocked us all. Today, I express my sympathy to her heartbroken family. If we dedicate our lives to the upliftment of women as an activist, it will be a true tribute to Didi," tweeted Union minister Smriti Irani.
Delhi announces 2-day State mourning for former CM
The Delhi government will observe two-day State mourning as a mark of respect in memory of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying.
Rajnath, Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Smriti Irani met the bereaved family
A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.
"Her loss is irreparable and the void left by her can never be filled. It's a huge loss to the party and the nation," Nadda said.
Swaraj's body will kept at the BJP HQ from 12 to 3 pm for people to pay tribute
The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for people to pay tributes, BJP working president J P Nadda said.
Swaraj died late Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67.
The body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12-3 pm for people to pay their respects on Wednesday after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda told reporters at the hospital.
Indian politics is poorer with her loss: AM Singhvi
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "A brilliant orator in Parliament, a wonderful person with a warm demeanour, and a strong Opposition leader, Sushma Swaraj will also be remembered very fondly as an ever available the external affairs minister who aided tons of people in distress. Indian politics is poorer with her loss."
I have no words: RS Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad broke down while talking about Sushma Swaraj. "When I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet and then news came that she is no more. I have no words," he said.
In last tweet, Sushma Swaraj's welcomed passing of J&K bifurcation bill and resolution on Article 370
Just hours before her demise, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted welcoming the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the resolution on Article 370 in the Parliament. "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.
'Whole nation grieves, MEA even more so': S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he was "deeply shocked" to learn of the passing away of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj. "Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the foreign ministry, even more so," he said."
Modi to reaching Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time, say reports
According to reports, Narendra Modi is expected to reach Sushma Swaraj's residence in some time. Her mortal remains will be kept there overnight.
Mortal remains being taken out of AIIMS; last rites tomorrow
The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The remains will then be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium, where the last rites will be held.
Today, I have lost a sister, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Outside AIIMS, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I am shocked. I couldn't have imagined that she would leave us so early. I have known her since the time I was in Youth Congress. We knew each other for 30-40 years. We never addressed each other by our names. Today I have lost a sister. She was a nice person, and a nice leader. She will always be remembered inside and outside Parliament. I hope that God gives her family the strength to overcome this loss."
Sushma Swaraj's death a huge loss to country, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members."
Chandrababu Naidu praises Sushma Swaraj's 'stellar work' as external affairs minister
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that he was "shocked" to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. "Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA (Minister of External Affairs) will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance," he said.
Great loss to BJP, Indian politics: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about how Sushma Swaraj has become the voice of the BJP during her term as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Her death has caused a great loss to BJP and Indian politics. On behalf of all BJP workers, I express my deepest condolences to his family, supporters and well wishers," he said.
Sushma Swaraj has shattered many glass ceilings
Swaraj began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Emergency in 1977. That year, at the age of 25, she joined the Haryana government as education minister, thus becoming the country's youngest Cabinet minister.
Swaraj was also Delhi's first female chief minister, holding that post from 13 October, 1998, to 3 December, 1998. In 2007, she notched yet another achievement, becoming the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Incidentally, she received the award from Pratibha Patil, India's first female president.
Sushma Swaraj will always be remembers for her service to people: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India."
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj to be taken to her Delhi residence
Mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there till Wednesday morning.
Sushma Swaraj served nation with diligence and brilliance: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Sushma Swaraj served the nation with diligence and brilliance. Her contribution to the nation and the party will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family."
Raghav Chadha remembers Swaraj as 'a lady of power with a heart of gold'
AAP leader Raghav Chadha remembered Sushma Swaraj as a "formidable leader, an exemplary foreign minister, great orator, and above all, a lady of power with a heart of gold". "Her death has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, other BJP leaders reach AIIMS
Top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also reached AIIMS.
Lost family friend, says Sharad Yadav
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav condoled Sushma Swaraj's death. "My association with her goes back to year 1974 when I came as MP for the first time. In her death, I lost my family friend and the nation has lost a great leader and the distinguished Parliamentarian."
Narendra Modi says 'glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to end'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."
Official announcement awaited on Sushma Swaraj's demise
A medical bulletin from AIIMS is expected to be out soon, announcing the death of Sushma Swaraj. The BJP also hasn't provided any official confirmation on the news.
Sushma Swaraj had opted out of Lok Sabha election due to health reasons
Sushma Swaraj had in 2018 announced her decision to opt out from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons. She was serving her fourth term in the House at the time of the announcement.
Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh at AIIMS
Top BJP leaders and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Choubey, and Harsh Vardhan have reached AIIMS, where Sushma Swaraj was admitted after suffering heart attack.
Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi
Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:06 (IST)
Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh lay wreath
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, and LK Advani were among the top politicians who laid wreath during the last rites ceremony as Sushma Swaraj was accorded a State funeral.
15:54 (IST)
Bansuri Swaraj performs last rites
Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri performed the last rites at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
15:50 (IST)
Mortal remains brought to Lodhi crematorium
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains have been brought to the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi from the BJP headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay are present at the crematorium.
15:44 (IST)
15:33 (IST)
Mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium
15:24 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj's family salute her as State hounours are accorded to her
Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, paid salute as state honours are accorded to her.
15:16 (IST)
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda among BJP leaders to shoulder former minister's mortal remains
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains being taken for last rites. Among BJP top brass, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and party working president JP Nadda were seen shouldering the departed leader's remains.
15:00 (IST)
Dalai Lama offers condolence on Sushma Swaraj's death
"I offer my prayers and my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people and her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life," the Dalai Lama said.
14:56 (IST)
Ex-EAM's body wrapped in Tricolour, will be moved to Delhi's Lodhi crematorium shortly
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in Tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Her remains will shortly be moved to the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
14:39 (IST)
Manmohan Singh says 'fond memories' of Sushma Swaraj as leader of Opposition
14:34 (IST)
BJP workers gather at party headquarters to pay last respects to Sushma
14:30 (IST)
India Inc mourns Sushma Swaraj's death
India Inc on Wednesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a fiery orator and a great leader who inspired the nation.
14:26 (IST)
Geeta, who was helped by Sushma Swaraj to return from Pakistan to India, says she has lost a 'guardian'
Geeta, the hearing and speech-impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 following extensive efforts by Sushma Swaraj, on Wednesday said she has lost a "guardian" and "motherly figure" in the death of the former external affairs minister.
14:24 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi writes to Swaraj Kaushal, says Sushma established 'warm rapport' with people
Congress Parliamentary Committee chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, extending condolences regarding the demise of the former minister.
14:20 (IST)
Jaya Prada condoles Sushma Swaraj's death, says she was a 'mother, sister'
BJP leader Jaya Prada condoled former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's death and said that she had done "a lot" for the country.
"We called her ‘didi’ and today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician and a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest and a remarkable leader," she said.
14:06 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj passes away after cardiac arrest: Patients of renal failure 10 times more likely to suffer loss of heart function
Sushma Swaraj died after a cardiac arrest late Tuesday. In 2016, the veteran politician had suffered kidney failure and had undergone a transplant. Research shows that people with kidney problems are more likely to have a sudden cardiac event than a prolonged heart disease. In 'Cardiovascular morbidity and mortality after kidney transplantation', published in the peer-reviewed journal Transplant International, researchers Sokratis Stoumpos, Alan G Jardine and Patrick B Mark wrote: “Presumed arrhythmic, cardiac death rather than myocardial infarction (MI) is the predominant mode of CV mortality (in patients with end stage renal disease).”
13:42 (IST)
Come and collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death
An hour before her death on Tuesday night, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly called Harish Salve, the India counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to pay him his token fee of Re 1. Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice in The Hague recently pro bono and agreed to take a token Re 1 fees.
Speaking to News18, Salve said, "Sushma Swaraj ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said 'you have to come and take your fees of Re 1 for Jadhav case'. Just 10 min post that, she suffered from a cardiac arrest"
13:36 (IST)
Former CEC SY Quraishi mourns death of Sushma Swaraj
I feel devastated to hear the sad news about passing on of Sushma Swaraj. Ever since she became my minister in 1977 in Haryana (youngest minister in the country), she had been very fond of me. She brought me as DG Doordarshan. Always a pillar of support. I love you ma’am! RIP
When she chose to retire from active politics, she told me that doctors had advised her to avoid dust and public physical contact which wasn’t possible as an MP. She looked happy and relieved. Always a fantastic speaker and even better listener. Rest in peace ma’am.
13:28 (IST)
Delhi loses three chief ministers in three years
With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year. Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.
13:08 (IST)
The many lives Sushma Swaraj touched: Geeta pays moving tribute, Zainab Bi breaks down remembering her
Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur expressed her shock and grief at the death of Sushma Swaraj. "Could not believe that she would leave us so soon, still can't. It's a huge loss for the entire country. She always helped people. Whether it was Hamid Ansari, Sarabjit, Geeta or Jadhav, she helped all. May her soul rest in peace," she said.
Zainab Bi, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia when late #SushmaSwaraj was External Affairs Minister, broke down while remembering her. Geeta, who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, paid tributes to the leader.
13:00 (IST)
Ex-EAM's remains reach party headquarters; body to be kept for public viewing till 3 pm
Sushma Swaraj died late Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67. The body will be kept at the party headquarters till 3 pm for people to pay their respects on Wednesday after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda told reporters at the hospital.
12:57 (IST)
Amit Shah, JP Nadda review preparations at BJP headquarters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders reviewed preparations at the BJP headquaters before the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were brought there, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
12:50 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains being taken to BJP headquarters
12:42 (IST)
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong condoles Sushma Swaraj's death
"Sad to learn about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to China-India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family," Sun tweeted.
12:36 (IST)
Geeta, deaf and mute girl brought back from Pakistan, pays moving tribute to ex-EAM
Geeta, who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, pays tribute to the leader.
12:27 (IST)
From a prolific student to ace NCC cadet, Sushma Swaraj's stellar educational record gives insight into her multifaceted personality
One of the reasons, Sushma Swaraj was so closely respected by her colleagues and opponents was because of her deep knowledge about a range of subjects. She completed her graduation from Sanatan Dharma College of Ambala Cantonment and got her bachelor’s degree with honours in Political Science and Sanskrit.
Then, she did a degree course in LLB from the Department of Laws of the Punjab University in Chandigarh. In 1970, she received the best student award from SD College, Ambala Cantonment. Sushma had also won the title of the best cadet of NCC at SD College for three years in a row.
Recalling an instance that demonstrated Sushma's extraordinary intelligence, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that Sushma ji managed to learn operable Kannada within 15 days when she wanted to contest elections from Karnataka.
11:53 (IST)
LK Advani, daughter Pratibha break down after meeting Swaraj Kaushal, Bansuri
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha had an emotional moment when they reached at Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay her their last respects, Advani was seen consoling Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma's husband.
11:42 (IST)
HD Deve Gowda writes to Swaraj Kaushal, offers condolence to berieved family
Former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda wrote a letter to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late former Union minister SushmaSawraj. "My heartfelt condolences to the family. I pray the almighty to give your benign self, all the family members, followers and well-wishers the strength to overcome this tragedy," Gowda's letter was quoted in ANI.
11:37 (IST)
I have lost a valuable sister in Sushma Swaraj, says RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
"I have lost a valuable sister in Sushma Swaraj. We have lost an able administrator and MP," Venkaiah Naidu said. He said that she would tie Rakhi on my wrist every year. "Her demise a personal loss for me," Naidu said.
11:19 (IST)
When Sushma Swaraj weighed in on Article 370 in a fiery speech
11:13 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expresses grief over Sushma Swaraj's demise
11:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi pays last respects
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached at Sushma Swaraj's residence, where her body has been kept. Rahul paid his respects to the departed leader. Yesterday, Rahul had expressed shock at her sudden demise. "I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," Rahul tweeted.
10:58 (IST)
Country will never forget her many contributions: Amit Shah
BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled his long association with Sushma Swaraj after her sudden demise as he reached at her residence to pay his last respect. Shah said that Swaraj's death has created an incurable void within the party as the late leader was unmatched in her hardwork, talent and commitment towards the party. Shah remembered her as a hard working MP, who made sure that 'Narendra Modi's message was delivered across the world as the Foreign Affairs Minister'. "The country will never forget her many contributions," he said.
10:49 (IST)
Amit Shah pays his respects
After Narendra Modi, LK Advani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other senior BJP leaders, home minister Amit Shah paid his respects to Sushma Swaraj. Shah had tweeted his condolences last night. "The mind is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader and Member of Parliamentary Board, Mrs. Sushma Swaraj. He has left an indelible mark in Indian politics in various forms such as an ardent speaker, an ideal activist, popular public representative and a working minister."
10:32 (IST)
Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Sushma Swaraj and said, "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers."
10:32 (IST)
One of India’s most respected leaders: French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler
French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the death, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights."
10:27 (IST)
Extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service: UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés on Sushma Swaraj
UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed her condolences.
"Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service. I had the honor of meeting her in my visits to #India, & will always remember her fondly. My deepest condolences to all of her loved ones @IndiaUNNewYork," she said.
10:22 (IST)
Advani pays his last respects to Sushma
Calling her death 'untimely' in a long condolence letter, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said, "Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders."
10:18 (IST)
Ram Gopal Yadav cries after paying his respects to Sushma Swaraj
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was seen weeping when he went to pay his last respects to the veteran BJP leader. Apart from the SP leader, prominent ministers and leaders across all parties, including senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and others paid their respects to the beloved leader.
BJP national working president JP Nadda also paid his respects. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also reached Swaraj residence to pay his respects. Swaraj's body will be kept at the BJP HQ for thee hours before her cremation at 3 pm today.
10:10 (IST)
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Sushma Swaraj
09:59 (IST)
Emotional Modi pays his respects to Sushma Swaraj
An emotional prime minister paid his last respects to the former Union minister. Solemn-looking Narendra Modi reached Sushma Swaraj's Delhi residence and met the grieving family. In a series of tweets, Modi hailed Swaraj as an "uncompromising leader" when it came to matters of ideology.
"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Modi said in a series of tweets. He hailed her as a "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian" and said she was admired and revered across party lines.
"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians," Modi said.
09:51 (IST)
She was like a mother to me: Hamid Ansari
Detained and arrested six years ago after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media, Hamid Ansari also remembered the former foreign minister.
"I have deep respect for her and she'll always stay alive in my heart. She was like a mother to me. After my return from Pakistan, she guided me to look ahead. It's a big loss for me," he said.
Ansari returned to India on 18 December, 2018, after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail.
09:25 (IST)
Advani remembers Sushma: A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her eloquence
Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who played a major role in guiding and mentoring Sushma Swaraj, wrote a condolence letter in her memory.
"I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleague, Sushma Swaraj ji.
Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.
Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake on my birthday.
The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti."
09:10 (IST)
Inspiration for countless women, Didi's death has shocked us all: Smriti Irani
"Inspiration of numerous women activists Didi's sudden demise shocked us all. Today, I express my sympathy to her heartbroken family. If we dedicate our lives to the upliftment of women as an activist, it will be a true tribute to Didi," tweeted Union minister Smriti Irani.
08:38 (IST)
Delhi announces 2-day State mourning for former CM
The Delhi government will observe two-day State mourning as a mark of respect in memory of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying.
08:36 (IST)
Thank you Prime Minister... I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime: Sushma Swaraj's last tweet
08:27 (IST)
'Didi' was fine in the morning and then, suddenly, we got this news: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Swaraj was taken to AIIMS around 9:30 pm on Tuesday in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive her, sources at the hospital said. The body was later taken to her Delhi residence, they said.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a personal loss for him. "We used to address her as 'didi' and the respect she commanded was phenomenal. She was fine in the morning and then, suddenly, we got this news. It is a painful loss for me and for the nation," he said.
08:24 (IST)
Rajnath, Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Smriti Irani met the bereaved family
A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.
"Her loss is irreparable and the void left by her can never be filled. It's a huge loss to the party and the nation," Nadda said.
08:23 (IST)
Swaraj's body will kept at the BJP HQ from 12 to 3 pm for people to pay tribute
The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for people to pay tributes, BJP working president J P Nadda said.
Swaraj died late Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67.
The body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12-3 pm for people to pay their respects on Wednesday after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda told reporters at the hospital.
00:47 (IST)
Indian politics is poorer with her loss: AM Singhvi
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "A brilliant orator in Parliament, a wonderful person with a warm demeanour, and a strong Opposition leader, Sushma Swaraj will also be remembered very fondly as an ever available the external affairs minister who aided tons of people in distress. Indian politics is poorer with her loss."