Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS after suffering heart attack, say reports; Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan reach hospital

BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi after she suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Her condition was said to be critical, and Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari reached the hospital late on Tuesday. The development led to a flood of prayers for the 67-year-old's speedy recovery, on social media.

Swaraj had in 2018 announced her decision to opt out from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons. She was serving her fourth term in the House at the time of the announcement.