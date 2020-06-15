Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sara Ali Khan tweet condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34 years old. Mumbai Police had shared an official statement, verifying the suicide.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. Police has not found any note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok, the Spokesperson Mumbai Police.

Rajput, who made his acting debut with Star Plus TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. His role of Manav in the Ekta Kapoor serial earned him several awards including Indian Television Academy Awards.

He soon ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. His other acting credits include films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey among others. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues, politicians, sportspersons and the actor's fans expressing shock and grief at the news.

(Also read on Firstpost: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Tracing the actor's inspiring journey from television to movie stardom)

Sharing a throwback picture with Rajput, director Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow I never followed up on that feeling."

Johar further called Sushant's demise as a huge 'wake up call' and assured to himself that he would never make that 'mistake' again

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the blockbuster biopic, said an "unbelievable journey" has been cut short by the young actor's shocking death.

"Shock and disbelief are the two words I can remember. When you work closely with such a young talent, the question you will always ask is why? Why he has taken this step?" More told Press Trust of India.

"We lost a lovely kid, a hardworking, educated and successful person. He was really involved, he used to train just like a cricketer. He practised regularly for nine months for the role. He mastered Dhoni's helicopter shot. It was an unbelievable journey cut short."

Here are some of the tributes

Rest in Peace my friend...

Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR pic.twitter.com/qvP4cwpGwm — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 15, 2020

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and wrote, "I’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon"

View this post on Instagram

I’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss 💔

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram Still can’t believe it 💔 RIP A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️💔❣️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 14, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

In a video, Sanjana Sanghi remembered Sushant, her co-star in Dil Bechara. She said, "He used to tell me after every schedule that he wants to see me go far and I have infinite potential. We spoke about what we want to do for education for children in India. I promise you that everyone is going to be grateful for the work you have left behind."

View this post on Instagram

Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

Kritika Kamra took to Instagram and wrote, "Sushant was as brilliant as the stars that always mesmerised him. Curious, generous, kind and spirited. Performed with all his heart.

View this post on Instagram

Sushant was as brilliant as the stars that always mesmerised him. Curious, generous, kind and spirited. Performed with all his heart. Danced like he owned the stage. Hugged tight and long. We will celebrate his work and cherish the characters he became. I will also never forget his child-like energy, his sense of wonder and that charming smile. Sushant was a thinker and a believer. He was fascinated by the possibilities of science and the power of faith alike. I always found that amazing! Sparse conversations I had with him over the years have been playing in my head.. He went to NASA for a workshop and I remember him showing me an email he received from the team praising him. He was ecstatic. Another time, he made me experience the moon landing through VR all while explaining what I was seeing. He would play Pink Floyd in the background and have passionate conversations.. and at parties, pull everyone to dance whenever a 90s Bollywood song came on. Every time we met, he was warm and genuine. So rare. We weren’t close friends but these nuggets of memories will remain. You’re special Sushant! Shine on in the unknown. 💫

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Jun 14, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the late actor's philanthropic work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

SSR so much love for the stars that you went there so soon? I wish you had spoken to me once my dear fellow. I hope the society starts realising how lonely & helpless a man can be when he has to face his life struggles alone, without any emotional support RIP & smile from the sky pic.twitter.com/fHBNK0GYyA — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 14, 2020

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

(With inputs from agencies)