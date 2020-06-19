Sushant Singh Rajput death: LJP urges Bihar govt to intervene for a thorough probe, and punish the 'guilty'

Wading into a row over Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, Lok Janshakti Party on Thursday sought Bihar government's intervention for a thorough probe to punish the "guilty" as its president Chirag Paswan suggested that the actor might have been a victim of "groupism" in the Hindi film industry.

In a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said the state government should ask Maharashtra to carry out a serious investigation in the case and take action against those who work to hamper the growth of talented people from small towns.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's progress was not only hampered but he was suppressed to the extent that he felt lost and took his own life," Paswan claimed in his letter.

Citing his talks with some of Rajput's family members, he said they have alleged a conspiracy behind his death and that he was a "victim" of groupism, the LJP leader said.

Paswan said it is the responsibility of the Bihar government to ensure the safety of the people from the state who go outside to fulfill their dreams.

Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, died by suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June. Police said he battled depression.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged by some to be the cause of the suicide.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669