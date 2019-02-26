Surgical Strike LIVE updates: NSA Ajit Doval with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief BS Dhanoa reviewing security situation at LoC

Surgical Strike Latest updates: NSA Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after Indian Air Force strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot across Line of Control, reports have said.
An editorial in Dawn slammed the Indian media and said "particularly jarring are the armchair warriors of the media — especially on the Indian side — baying for the blood of the ‘other’." The editorial, titled War rhetoric & reality said, "There has also been a reprehensible effort to exploit the attack and work up anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim sentiments in India, predominantly by the storm troopers of Hindutva. But perhaps what is most worrisome is that ministers and members of the establishment on both sides are talking casually about war."
The article further notes: "In such a tense atmosphere, India should take up Pakistan’s offer to “give peace a chance” as the alternatives to constructive dialogue are confrontation and yet more hostility."
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that the non-military pre-emptive strike in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Balakot area was aimed solely at the Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leaders Masood Azhar. Sources at the Ministry of External Affairs told Firstpost that the attacks were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan putting to rest the speculations whether the strikes were conducted in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir or in Pakistan.
Large number of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest Jaish camp in Balakot, Gokhale said. The Ministry of External Affairs briefing was held after reports claimed that combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike.
The Indian retaliation comes 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.
Gokhale further said that the camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. "In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated. Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot."
Reports have said that a Pakistani drone has been shot down at around 6.30 am in Gujarat's Kutch region. More details on this are awaited.
The states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert as India expects Pakistani forces to retaliate after it carried out strikes. The Indian Air Force has reportedly readied the air defence missile system to nullify any possible air attacks.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Afterwards, the prime minister is scheduled to chair a crucial Cabinet Committee for Security meet, which will be attended by Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Balakote training camp is in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which means India has struck inside Pakistani territory, and not just occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir. This may account for the absence of official confirmation from the Defence Ministry as India has no wish to push Pakistan into a corner from where it has to hit back on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s behalf. Reuters is reporting that the Defence Ministry is saying it has no knowledge of violations of Pakistani airspace.
CNN-News18 reported quoting government sources that the Balakot Jaish camp has been completely flattened in the limited strikes conducted by Indian Air Force. The sources said that initial assessment of damages suggest at least 200 to 300 casualties.
At least 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it, ANI reported. The operation was launched at 3.56 am on Tuesday morning.
Indian Air Force sources told ANI that a group of Mirage 2000 jets struck a major terrorist camp in Balakot sector in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The sources said that the targetted militant training camp was 'completely destroyed' and the pilots safely came back into the Indian territory.
Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force aircraft crossed the Line of Control and were forced to turn back after Pakistan Air Force scrambled into action. Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Tuesday morning alleging that more than one Indian Air Force jet 'intruded' into Pakistani territory from Muzaffarabad sector. Ghafoor said, "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force, (IAF jets) released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."
Khuram Malik, a Pakistani journalist, reported on Twitter that the incident was from around 1.45 am on Tuesday night. The Pakistan Army, however, has not provided any specific timeline.
The claim remains unsubstantiated from India. CNN-News18 reported that the Indian Air Force is yet to respond to their request to respond on Pakistan's claim.
Meanwhile, various news reports said that the IAF jets conducted a concentrated attack in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to target the terror camps. CNN-News18 reported, quoting top defence ministry sources, that multiple IAF jets targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Balakot sector of Pakistan Occupied scheme.
This comes amid heightened tension between two nations in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, which killed at least 42 Central Reserve Police Force jawans on 14 February. While Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility within hours of the attack, Islamabad denies any role in the incident. India has, meanwhile, promised to take this seriously and give Pakistan an appropriate response at a befitting time.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 12:44:08 IST
Highlights
Sushma Swaraj invites Opposition leaders for briefing on Balakot strikes
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has invited Opposition leaders for a briefing on strike on Jaish terror camps. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm at Jawahar Bhawan.
Army chief, IAF chief brief NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after Indian Air Force strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot across Line of Control, reports have said.
Dawn editorial slams Indian media for war-mongering
An editorial in Dawn slammed the Indian media and said "particularly jarring are the armchair warriors of the media — especially on the Indian side — baying for the blood of the ‘other’." The editorial, titled War rhetoric & reality said, "There has also been a reprehensible effort to exploit the attack and work up anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim sentiments in India, predominantly by the storm troopers of Hindutva. But perhaps what is most worrisome is that ministers and members of the establishment on both sides are talking casually about war."
The article further notes: "In such a tense atmosphere, India should take up Pakistan’s offer to “give peace a chance” as the alternatives to constructive dialogue are confrontation and yet more hostility."
'No casualties, no damages on ground': Balakot police chief tells AP
Dawn reported that Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told The Associated Press that he had sent teams to the area — which he described as a mostly deserted wooded area — who found "no casualties, no damages on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs."
The report comes in the wake of foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale's press briefing confirming a non-military intelligence-led pre-emptive attack in Balakot aimed at Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps.
Non-military intelligence-led strike in Pakistan: Summary of Vijay Ghokale's press briefing
Large number of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest Jaish camp in Balakot, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale told the press on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs briefing was held after reports claimed that combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike.
The Indian retaliation comes 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.
Gokhale further said that the camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. "In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated. Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot."
IAF jets target Jaish, Laskhar and Hizbul camps near Muzaffarabad
According to defence sources, IAF fighter jets targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and and Hizbul Mujahideen camps near Muzaffarabad. LeT has a huge set up also known as religious training institute in the area. Sources also claimed that another target was Balakot in Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources said JeM has a terror camp in Mansehra known as 'Bukad Bud' and HM camp is also located nearby.
So, the three locations hit were: Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti
Bombs hit Jaba Top - between Mansehra and Balakot
Several bombs hit Jaba Top, between Mansehra and Balakote. At least, 100 to 200 were present at camp at the time of the strike who were attending Jaish-e-Mohammad functions. Area was cordoned off by the Pakistan Army when police got there.
The Pakistan connection: How terror groups continue recruiting youth in pakistan
Feeding the fidayeen factory in Kashmir is a much larger army: the infrastructure which organises the hundreds of young south Punjab (in Pakistan) men who head to the Jaish’s military camps each year. In its magazine, al-Qalam, the Jaish calls on Punjabis to donate their religious tithe for jihadists. It publishes accounts of mosque-level meetings across the region, asking for volunteers for jihad.
Jaish publications show that three recruitment programmes were opened this month in Bahawalpur alone: from 16 February to 2 March, 22 February to 8 March, and from 23 February to 9 March. The message relayed to the young recruits remains the same: the survival of Islam rests on armed jihad.
The Pakistan connection: How terror groups continue recruiting youth in pakistan
Feeding the fidayeen factory in Kashmir is a much larger army: the infrastructure which organises the hundreds of young south Punjab (in Pakistan) men who head to the Jaish’s military camps each year. In its magazine, al-Qalam, the Jaish calls on Punjabis to donate their religious tithe for jihadists. It publishes accounts of mosque-level meetings across the region, asking for volunteers for jihad.
Jaish publications show that three recruitment programmes were opened this month in Bahawalpur alone: from 16 February to 2 March, 22 February to 8 March, and from 23 February to 9 March. The message relayed to the young recruits remains the same: the survival of Islam rests on armed jihad.
Strike in Pakistani occupied territory a preemptive strike based on specific intelligence inputs, says Vijay Gokhale
"In an intelligence lead operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated. Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
India undertook Non-military preemptive strike to specifically target terror installations ,says Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that India targeted known terror camps — following specific intel inputs — located in deep forests away from the civilian population were targetted. Gokhale termed the strikes a non-military preemptive action and refused to take any further questions.
Flying war planes, talk of surgical strikes induce fear of impending war in Kashmiris
As the news of Indian Air Forces strike inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir started trickling in, residents in border towns of Kashmir started wondering if there might be a war in coming days between India and Pakistan. At Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town, on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road a group of people were glued to a TV in the main market- keeping an eye on the developments.
“I think there is going to be a war now,” Amir Shah, 25, a student, told to his friend, who along with other people were watching the news on TV inside a shop. “It has already started and if not a war after what India did Pakistan is not going to stay silent. I have a feeling they will also do something.”
Imran Khan's party reacts post IAF strikes
Pakistan's ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lashed out at Indian media for 'war mongering'. In a tweet from its official handle, the party said that the coverage of the event shows a "disturbing bloodlust and deteriorating mindset at a time when Pakistan is on an upward trajectory"
Lack of counter response suggests Pakistan consciously chose to de-escalate tension
Considering the world class SiLLaCS (Siemens Low Level air Control System) air defence system operating out of Sargodha it is technically not possible for an IAF attack sortie to go into Pakistan without PAF being alerted. But because there was no immediate counter-response the interesting and obvious take is that the Pakistan military has decided to de-escalate by not reacting despite repeated warnings that it would.
Pakistan drone shot down near Kutch in Gujarat at around 6.30 am, claim reports
Reports have said that a Pakistani drone has been shot down at around 6.30 am in Gujarat's Kutch region. More details on this are awaited.
The options before Pakistan
Pakistan has two options now. It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by.
Two Indian Prime Ministers have faces similar choices. In 2001, after the attack on Parliament House, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was briefed on the benefits and risks of air strikes. He eventually ordered a large-scale mobilisation of troops to signal willingness to go to war—but did not authorise air strikes, fearing they could spark of a tit-for-tat cycle of attacks, without securing any strategic ends. Army chief General S Padmanabhan and Air Force chief Air Chief AY Tipnis both had their reservations, for different reasons—but Vajpayee’s mobilisation eventually secured a deescalation in Kashmir, albeit at huge cost. After 26/11, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh considered air strikes; at one stage, IAF jets were on the runways with engines running. But there were issues with intelligence for targeting data and, unsure of impacts, India held back
BBC quotes IAF sources to claim Indian forces crossed Line of Control not International border
BBC said that the Indian Air Force has confirmed to it that they crossed the Line of Control and not the International Border. Firstpost could not independently verify this report, but if indeed this is true then this means that the IAF did not hit the Balakot in KPK province.
Meanwhile, Indian news agency ANI claimed that the one of the targets destroyed by IAF Mirage jets was in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A clearer picture should emerge after the Foreign Secretary's meeting.
Choice of timing for attack strategic, 3.30 am marks psychological low point of alertness in troops
It was well planned military strategy to go in at 03.30 am which is the psychological low point of alertness. The enemy is asleep, the scramble by the PAF that much slower and through history pre-dawn attacks have been of the essence. Japan attacked the US Midway Atoll around 4 am. In the Battle of the Bulge most major assaults were timed for pre-dawn. The British Harriers attacked the Falklands before the sun came up. The US 1st Special Forces were hit by a reinforced Viet Cong battalion which launched a full-scale, pre-dawn attack on the camp. The Americans were outnumbered 3 to 1.
The US army combat Journal says pre-dawn window offers maximum surprise even for boots on the ground. The Soviet Military review endorses this.
Bikram
Three locations in Pakistan hit by Indian Air Force
Here are the three locations in Pakistan bombed by Indian Air Force today:
- Balakot, which is 24 kilometre northwest of Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was struck between 3.45 am and 3.53 am. However, there is still confusion over whether this place falls in PoK or proper Pakistani territory.
- Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was hit between 3.48 am and 3.55 am.
- Chakoti, was he last to be hit between 3.58 am and 4.04 am
IAF operation lasted less than 21 minutes
Defence sources said that the IAF strike lasted not more than 21 minutes, right from take off till the return into Indian territory. The strike took place in Balakote, 24 kilometre northwest of Muzaffarabad at around 3: 45-3:53 am. The joint training camps of JeM, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen were hit.
Reports further suggested that the terrorist groups had emptied their launchpads but not the training camps.
Confusion over which Balakot hit by Indian side prevails
Confusion over which Balakot has been hit by Indian strikes prevails. Earlier reports claimed that it was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, but subsequently media started claiming that the Balakote in KPK province.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army said that the 'intrusion' across LoC was in Muzaffarabad Sector within occupied Kashmir, which was just three to four miles within the Actual Line of Control. However, journalists have pointed out that the "other" Bala Kote, in Poonch, is nowhere near Muzaffarabad.
Spelled as Balakote, Balakot and Bala Kot in various report, the exact location of the territory hit will only be clear when the Indian authorities take an official stand.
Pakistan claims Indian jets struck PoK not KPK province
Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Tuesday stating that the Indian Air Force jets struck the Balakot village in Muzaffarpur sector in the Pakistan occupied territory and not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistan Foreign Ministry calls emergency meet; Indian Cabinet also in huddle
India Today reported that the Pakistan Foreign Minister has called an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, in India the prime minister is in huddle with his own Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.
Pointless to speculate on impact of strike till it is clear which Balakot did IAF hit, says Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that since it was not yet clear whether India bombed the Balakote in Pakistani territory or within the occupied territory, it was unwise to speculate. He said if the territory bombed was indeed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, then the strike was merely symbolic.
"If this is Balakote in KPK it’s a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional," he said.
Balakot village near LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well; no official confirmation yet
Reports have pointed out that there is a village called Balakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well apart from the Balakote sector in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Since there has been no official word on the attacks yet, it is still unclear whether the strikes took place within occupied territory or in proper Pakistani territory.
#SurgicalStrike2 trends on Twitter in India
Moments after the news of a possible Indian Air Force strike within Pakistani territory spread, people startled tweeting using the #SurgicalStrike2, comparing these strikes to the one carried out by Indian Army post the Uri attack.
Defence Ministry not confirming attacks due to strategic reasons
Balakote training camp is in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which means India has struck inside Pakistani territory, and not just occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
This may account for the absence of official confirmation from the Defence Ministry as India has no wish to push Pakistan into a corner from where it has to hit back on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s behalf. Reuters is reporting that the Defence Ministry is saying it has no knowledge of violations of Pakistani airspace.
Balakote one of oldest, best-known Jaish camps in Pakistan
Balakote is one of the Jaish-e-Muhammad’s oldest and best-known training camps, which has found mention in many past criminal cases in India and abroad. There was limited physical infrastructure at the base—witnesses have spoken of a main tin-roof shed, a small mosque and several earth houses.
Jaish chief Masood Azhar wrote the Fath-ul Jawwad, his disquisition on the Quranic basis of jihad, during a retreat at Balakot. He sought inspiration from the memory of Islamic revivalists Syed Ahmed Barelvi and Shah Ismail, who were killed in 1831 after waging an unsuccessful insurgency against the Sikh empire
Report claims India destroyed Alpha 3 control rooms in Balakot
Senior journalist Megha Prasad claimed that IAF has destroyed Alpha 3 Control rooms and launch pads of Jaish-e-Muhammad in at least three locations.
Subramanian Swamy claims IAF strikes in self defence, breaks no international law
IAF crossed into Pakistani territory, much beyond disputed land
If the strikes have indeed been conducted in Pakistan's Balakot sector, then the strike was much within the Pakistani territory, reports said. Balakot is reportedly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Govt sources say Balakot Jaish camp completely flattened
CNN-News18 reported quoting government sources that the Balakot Jaish camp has been completely flattened in the limited strikes conducted by Indian Air Force. The sources said that initial assessment of damages suggest at least 200 to 300 casualties.
Pakistan Army spokesperson claim IAF operation failed to cause any damage
Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the Indian Air Force attack within the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir failed to cause any damage. He claimed that the Indian jets had to 'hastily' drop the payload in an 'open area'.
At least 12 Mirage 2000 jets crossed Line of Control, say sources
At least 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it, ANI reported. The operation was launched at 3.56 am on Tuesday morning.
IAF jets bombed Jaish camp with 1000 kg explosives, say sources
Indian Air Force sources further said that bombs carrying at least a 1000 kilogramme of explosives were dropped on a major terror installation of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, across the Line of Control, ANI reported.
Mirage 2000 jets struck a major terrorist camp in Balakot, say IAF sources
Indian Air Force sources told ANI that a group of Mirage 2000 jets struck a major terrorist camp in Balakot sector in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The sources said that the targetted militant training camp was 'completely destroyed' and the pilots safely came back into the Indian territory.
PAF scrambled, forced Indian jets to turn back
Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, on Twitter claimed "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back.
Pakistan claims IAF jets 'intruded' into its territory
Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force aircraft crossed the Line of Control and were forced to turn back after Pakistan Air Force scrambled into action. Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Tuesday morning alleging that more than one Indian Air Force jet 'intruded' into Pakistani territory from Muzaffarabad sector. Ghafoor said, "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force, (IAF jets) released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."
12:36 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj invites Opposition leaders for briefing on Balakot strikes
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has invited Opposition leaders for a briefing on strike on Jaish terror camps. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm at Jawahar Bhawan.
12:33 (IST)
Army chief, IAF chief brief NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after Indian Air Force strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot across Line of Control, reports have said.
12:29 (IST)
MEA FULL STATEMENT ON BALAKOT STRIKES
On 14 February 2019, a suicide terror attack was conducted by a Pak based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad, leading to the martyrdom of 40 brave jawans of the CRPF. JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades, and is led by MASOOD AZHAR with its headquarters in Bahawalpur.
This organization, which is proscribed by the UN, has been responsible of a series of terrorist attacks including on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.
Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK has been provided to Pakistan from time to time. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jidhadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities.
India has been repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan. Pakistan has taken no concrete actions to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism on its soil.
Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.
In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (alias USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Chief of JeM.
The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism. Hence this non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties. The facility is located in thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence. As the strike has taken place only a short while ago, we are awaiting further details.
The Government of Pakistan had made a solemn commitment in January 2004 not to allow its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India. We expect that Pakistan lives up to its public commitment and takes follow up actions to dismantle all JeM and other camps and hold the terrorists accountable for the actions.
12:25 (IST)
Pakistani drone shot down near Gujarat: Debris found near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch
A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Tuesday was shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police sources said. Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said.
On hearing a loud sound around 6 am, villagers went to the spot and found the debris of the UAV, the sources said. Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said, "Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter."
The official, however, refused to elaborate further.
12:19 (IST)
Dawn editorial slams Indian media for war-mongering
An editorial in Dawn slammed the Indian media and said "particularly jarring are the armchair warriors of the media — especially on the Indian side — baying for the blood of the ‘other’." The editorial, titled War rhetoric & reality said, "There has also been a reprehensible effort to exploit the attack and work up anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim sentiments in India, predominantly by the storm troopers of Hindutva. But perhaps what is most worrisome is that ministers and members of the establishment on both sides are talking casually about war."
The article further notes: "In such a tense atmosphere, India should take up Pakistan’s offer to “give peace a chance” as the alternatives to constructive dialogue are confrontation and yet more hostility."
12:16 (IST)
'No casualties, no damages on ground': Balakot police chief tells AP
Dawn reported that Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told The Associated Press that he had sent teams to the area — which he described as a mostly deserted wooded area — who found "no casualties, no damages on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs."
The report comes in the wake of foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale's press briefing confirming a non-military intelligence-led pre-emptive attack in Balakot aimed at Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps.
12:11 (IST)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi warns India not to challenge Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan. In a statement on Tuesday after the "non-military intelligence-led pre-epmtive strike" in Balakot, Qureshi reportedly said that better sense should prevail in India, Radio Pakistan reported.
Qureshi said that Pakistan should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure. He said it is our faith that God Almighty is the only supreme power. Qureshi said, "We are peace loving nation and have registered successes in the war on terrorism."
He said peace has established in Pakistan as a result of sacrifices of martyrs.
12:01 (IST)
Non-military intelligence-led strike in Pakistan: Summary of Vijay Ghokale's press briefing
Large number of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest Jaish camp in Balakot, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale told the press on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs briefing was held after reports claimed that combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike.
The Indian retaliation comes 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.
Gokhale further said that the camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. "In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated. Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot."
12:00 (IST)
IAF jets target Jaish, Laskhar and Hizbul camps near Muzaffarabad
According to defence sources, IAF fighter jets targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and and Hizbul Mujahideen camps near Muzaffarabad. LeT has a huge set up also known as religious training institute in the area. Sources also claimed that another target was Balakot in Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources said JeM has a terror camp in Mansehra known as 'Bukad Bud' and HM camp is also located nearby.
So, the three locations hit were: Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti
11:57 (IST)
Bombs hit Jaba Top - between Mansehra and Balakot
Several bombs hit Jaba Top, between Mansehra and Balakote. At least, 100 to 200 were present at camp at the time of the strike who were attending Jaish-e-Mohammad functions. Area was cordoned off by the Pakistan Army when police got there.
11:52 (IST)
Here is the exact location of IAF strikes in across LoC
This is the exact location where the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed is located and where IAF carried out non-military preemptive strike today.
11:46 (IST)
The Pakistan connection: How terror groups continue recruiting youth in pakistan
Feeding the fidayeen factory in Kashmir is a much larger army: the infrastructure which organises the hundreds of young south Punjab (in Pakistan) men who head to the Jaish’s military camps each year. In its magazine, al-Qalam, the Jaish calls on Punjabis to donate their religious tithe for jihadists. It publishes accounts of mosque-level meetings across the region, asking for volunteers for jihad.
Jaish publications show that three recruitment programmes were opened this month in Bahawalpur alone: from 16 February to 2 March, 22 February to 8 March, and from 23 February to 9 March. The message relayed to the young recruits remains the same: the survival of Islam rests on armed jihad.
11:46 (IST)
The Pakistan connection: How terror groups continue recruiting youth in pakistan
Feeding the fidayeen factory in Kashmir is a much larger army: the infrastructure which organises the hundreds of young south Punjab (in Pakistan) men who head to the Jaish’s military camps each year. In its magazine, al-Qalam, the Jaish calls on Punjabis to donate their religious tithe for jihadists. It publishes accounts of mosque-level meetings across the region, asking for volunteers for jihad.
Jaish publications show that three recruitment programmes were opened this month in Bahawalpur alone: from 16 February to 2 March, 22 February to 8 March, and from 23 February to 9 March. The message relayed to the young recruits remains the same: the survival of Islam rests on armed jihad.
11:41 (IST)
Strike in Pakistani occupied territory a preemptive strike based on specific intelligence inputs, says Vijay Gokhale
"In an intelligence lead operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated. Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
11:39 (IST)
India undertook Non-military preemptive strike to specifically target terror installations ,says Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that India targeted known terror camps — following specific intel inputs — located in deep forests away from the civilian population were targetted. Gokhale termed the strikes a non-military preemptive action and refused to take any further questions.
11:31 (IST)
Flying war planes, talk of surgical strikes induce fear of impending war in Kashmiris
As the news of Indian Air Forces strike inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir started trickling in, residents in border towns of Kashmir started wondering if there might be a war in coming days between India and Pakistan. At Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town, on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road a group of people were glued to a TV in the main market- keeping an eye on the developments.
“I think there is going to be a war now,” Amir Shah, 25, a student, told to his friend, who along with other people were watching the news on TV inside a shop. “It has already started and if not a war after what India did Pakistan is not going to stay silent. I have a feeling they will also do something.”
11:20 (IST)
Imran Khan's party reacts post IAF strikes
Pakistan's ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lashed out at Indian media for 'war mongering'. In a tweet from its official handle, the party said that the coverage of the event shows a "disturbing bloodlust and deteriorating mindset at a time when Pakistan is on an upward trajectory"
11:17 (IST)
Lack of counter response suggests Pakistan consciously chose to de-escalate tension
Considering the world class SiLLaCS (Siemens Low Level air Control System) air defence system operating out of Sargodha it is technically not possible for an IAF attack sortie to go into Pakistan without PAF being alerted. But because there was no immediate counter-response the interesting and obvious take is that the Pakistan military has decided to de-escalate by not reacting despite repeated warnings that it would.
11:15 (IST)
Pakistan drone shot down near Kutch in Gujarat at around 6.30 am, claim reports
Reports have said that a Pakistani drone has been shot down at around 6.30 am in Gujarat's Kutch region. More details on this are awaited.
11:08 (IST)
The options before Pakistan
Pakistan has two options now. It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by.
Two Indian Prime Ministers have faces similar choices. In 2001, after the attack on Parliament House, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was briefed on the benefits and risks of air strikes. He eventually ordered a large-scale mobilisation of troops to signal willingness to go to war—but did not authorise air strikes, fearing they could spark of a tit-for-tat cycle of attacks, without securing any strategic ends. Army chief General S Padmanabhan and Air Force chief Air Chief AY Tipnis both had their reservations, for different reasons—but Vajpayee’s mobilisation eventually secured a deescalation in Kashmir, albeit at huge cost. After 26/11, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh considered air strikes; at one stage, IAF jets were on the runways with engines running. But there were issues with intelligence for targeting data and, unsure of impacts, India held back
11:02 (IST)
CCS meeting ends
11:01 (IST)
BBC quotes IAF sources to claim Indian forces crossed Line of Control not International border
BBC said that the Indian Air Force has confirmed to it that they crossed the Line of Control and not the International Border. Firstpost could not independently verify this report, but if indeed this is true then this means that the IAF did not hit the Balakot in KPK province.
Meanwhile, Indian news agency ANI claimed that the one of the targets destroyed by IAF Mirage jets was in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A clearer picture should emerge after the Foreign Secretary's meeting.
10:50 (IST)
Choice of timing for attack strategic, 3.30 am marks psychological low point of alertness in troops
It was well planned military strategy to go in at 03.30 am which is the psychological low point of alertness. The enemy is asleep, the scramble by the PAF that much slower and through history pre-dawn attacks have been of the essence. Japan attacked the US Midway Atoll around 4 am. In the Battle of the Bulge most major assaults were timed for pre-dawn. The British Harriers attacked the Falklands before the sun came up. The US 1st Special Forces were hit by a reinforced Viet Cong battalion which launched a full-scale, pre-dawn attack on the camp. The Americans were outnumbered 3 to 1.
The US army combat Journal says pre-dawn window offers maximum surprise even for boots on the ground. The Soviet Military review endorses this.
Bikram
10:41 (IST)
Three locations in Pakistan hit by Indian Air Force
Here are the three locations in Pakistan bombed by Indian Air Force today:
- Balakot, which is 24 kilometre northwest of Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was struck between 3.45 am and 3.53 am. However, there is still confusion over whether this place falls in PoK or proper Pakistani territory.
- Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was hit between 3.48 am and 3.55 am.
- Chakoti, was he last to be hit between 3.58 am and 4.04 am
10:30 (IST)
IAF operation lasted less than 21 minutes
Defence sources said that the IAF strike lasted not more than 21 minutes, right from take off till the return into Indian territory. The strike took place in Balakote, 24 kilometre northwest of Muzaffarabad at around 3: 45-3:53 am. The joint training camps of JeM, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen were hit.
Reports further suggested that the terrorist groups had emptied their launchpads but not the training camps.
10:23 (IST)
Confusion over which Balakot hit by Indian side prevails
Confusion over which Balakot has been hit by Indian strikes prevails. Earlier reports claimed that it was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, but subsequently media started claiming that the Balakote in KPK province.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army said that the 'intrusion' across LoC was in Muzaffarabad Sector within occupied Kashmir, which was just three to four miles within the Actual Line of Control. However, journalists have pointed out that the "other" Bala Kote, in Poonch, is nowhere near Muzaffarabad.
Spelled as Balakote, Balakot and Bala Kot in various report, the exact location of the territory hit will only be clear when the Indian authorities take an official stand.
10:15 (IST)
Pakistan claims Indian jets struck PoK not KPK province
Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Tuesday stating that the Indian Air Force jets struck the Balakot village in Muzaffarpur sector in the Pakistan occupied territory and not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
10:12 (IST)
'We heard war planes, knew something was happening,' Kashmir residents tweet out experience
Kashmiris have taken to to twitter confirming that an air strike did happen on Tuesday. Many residents reported hearing war planes in the night sky which led them to believe that something big is happening.
10:01 (IST)
Pakistan Foreign Ministry calls emergency meet; Indian Cabinet also in huddle
India Today reported that the Pakistan Foreign Minister has called an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, in India the prime minister is in huddle with his own Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.
09:57 (IST)
Pointless to speculate on impact of strike till it is clear which Balakot did IAF hit, says Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that since it was not yet clear whether India bombed the Balakote in Pakistani territory or within the occupied territory, it was unwise to speculate. He said if the territory bombed was indeed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, then the strike was merely symbolic.
"If this is Balakote in KPK it’s a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional," he said.
09:51 (IST)
Balakot village near LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well; no official confirmation yet
Reports have pointed out that there is a village called Balakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well apart from the Balakote sector in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Since there has been no official word on the attacks yet, it is still unclear whether the strikes took place within occupied territory or in proper Pakistani territory.
09:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi tweets after IAF strikes in Pakistan, salutes IAF pilots
09:33 (IST)
#SurgicalStrike2 trends on Twitter in India
Moments after the news of a possible Indian Air Force strike within Pakistani territory spread, people startled tweeting using the #SurgicalStrike2, comparing these strikes to the one carried out by Indian Army post the Uri attack.
09:25 (IST)
Defence Ministry not confirming attacks due to strategic reasons
Balakote training camp is in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which means India has struck inside Pakistani territory, and not just occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
This may account for the absence of official confirmation from the Defence Ministry as India has no wish to push Pakistan into a corner from where it has to hit back on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s behalf. Reuters is reporting that the Defence Ministry is saying it has no knowledge of violations of Pakistani airspace.
09:22 (IST)
Balakote one of oldest, best-known Jaish camps in Pakistan
Balakote is one of the Jaish-e-Muhammad’s oldest and best-known training camps, which has found mention in many past criminal cases in India and abroad. There was limited physical infrastructure at the base—witnesses have spoken of a main tin-roof shed, a small mosque and several earth houses.
Jaish chief Masood Azhar wrote the Fath-ul Jawwad, his disquisition on the Quranic basis of jihad, during a retreat at Balakot. He sought inspiration from the memory of Islamic revivalists Syed Ahmed Barelvi and Shah Ismail, who were killed in 1831 after waging an unsuccessful insurgency against the Sikh empire
09:18 (IST)
IAF went beyond POK, near Paskitan's capital while they were busy counting alms,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi
One of the first from the Congress party to tweet out, Abhishek manu Singhvi said that the "Helter skelter by Pakistan" seems to suggest that Indian Air Force has managed to cause big damage.
09:13 (IST)
Report claims India destroyed Alpha 3 control rooms in Balakot
Senior journalist Megha Prasad claimed that IAF has destroyed Alpha 3 Control rooms and launch pads of Jaish-e-Muhammad in at least three locations.
09:09 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy claims IAF strikes in self defence, breaks no international law
09:07 (IST)
IAF crossed into Pakistani territory, much beyond disputed land
If the strikes have indeed been conducted in Pakistan's Balakot sector, then the strike was much within the Pakistani territory, reports said. Balakot is reportedly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
09:00 (IST)
Govt sources say Balakot Jaish camp completely flattened
CNN-News18 reported quoting government sources that the Balakot Jaish camp has been completely flattened in the limited strikes conducted by Indian Air Force. The sources said that initial assessment of damages suggest at least 200 to 300 casualties.
08:51 (IST)
Pakistan Army spokesperson claim IAF operation failed to cause any damage
Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the Indian Air Force attack within the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir failed to cause any damage. He claimed that the Indian jets had to 'hastily' drop the payload in an 'open area'.
08:44 (IST)
At least 12 Mirage 2000 jets crossed Line of Control, say sources
At least 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it, ANI reported. The operation was launched at 3.56 am on Tuesday morning.
08:39 (IST)
IAF jets bombed Jaish camp with 1000 kg explosives, say sources
Indian Air Force sources further said that bombs carrying at least a 1000 kilogramme of explosives were dropped on a major terror installation of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, across the Line of Control, ANI reported.
08:33 (IST)
Mirage 2000 jets struck a major terrorist camp in Balakot, say IAF sources
Indian Air Force sources told ANI that a group of Mirage 2000 jets struck a major terrorist camp in Balakot sector in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The sources said that the targetted militant training camp was 'completely destroyed' and the pilots safely came back into the Indian territory.
08:28 (IST)
PAF scrambled, forced Indian jets to turn back
Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, on Twitter claimed "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back.
08:21 (IST)
Pakistan claims IAF jets 'intruded' into its territory
Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force aircraft crossed the Line of Control and were forced to turn back after Pakistan Air Force scrambled into action. Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Tuesday morning alleging that more than one Indian Air Force jet 'intruded' into Pakistani territory from Muzaffarabad sector. Ghafoor said, "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force, (IAF jets) released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."