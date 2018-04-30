Surgeon shot in south Delhi returns fire, drives off assailants; suspects his brothers behind attack

New Delhi: A city doctor involved in a property dispute with his two brothers was shot at and wounded allegedly by three or four men at Gadaipur in South Delhi, the police said.

The victim, Dr Hans Nagar is under treatment and is reported to be conscious and stable, the police said.

The incident happened on the intervening night of 28 and 29 April, the police said, adding the victim told police that he suspected that he was attacked at the behest of his two brothers, who have a long-pending dispute with him over a property in Gurugram.

He also named four others behind planning the attack at him, the police said.

The victim also stated that he too had retaliated by firing around 12-13 rounds from his licensed pistol, in which, he believes that one or two of the assailants got injured, the police said.

Approximately, 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9 mm and .0.32 bore have been found at the spot, they added. Police have registered a case and are questioning some suspects.