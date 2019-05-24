Surat fire: At least 15 dead in blaze at commercial complex; Gujarat govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to victims' kin

At least 15 people died when a fire broke out at a building in a commercial complex of Surat's Sarthana area, media reports said on Friday.

In a video clip of the incident flooding social media, several students of a coaching class were seen jumping off the third and fourth floors of the structure amid a thick cloud of smoke. ANI reported that 18 fire tenders were pressed to the spot.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra: At least 15 people have died in the fire. Death toll may rise. #Gujarat https://t.co/ynjJKrhWwn — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the incident, saying that he has told the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's office said he has ordered an investigation into the incident. He also announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.

PTI quoted a fire official as saying 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. "Around 10 students on fourth and third floor jumped off on the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to fire in Surat. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 24, 2019

The operation to douse the fire is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

