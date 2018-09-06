You are here:
Supreme Court's verdict on Section 377: LGBTQ community members, activists celebrate landmark judgment

India FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:21:31 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday partially decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which previously deemed consensual sex between homosexual adults as a criminal offence. A constitutional bench concurred that this section of the law cannot be regarded as constitutional. Reuters

The judgement came on a batch of writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. Reuters

The bench, stating that homosexuality is not a mental disorder, hoped for a better future. It said that the Indian Constitution nurtures dissent as a safety valve of society. India cannot change history, but can pass way for better future.

The apex court directed the Union of India to take all measures to properly broadcast the fact that homosexuality is not a criminal offence, and to create public awareness and eliminate the stigma members of the community have to face. Te court also asked that the police force should be given be periodic training to sensitise them about the issue. PTI

Referring to Section 377 as arbitrary Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra spoke for the five-judge bench and said that the autonomy, intimacy and identity of an individual are to be protected. He said that majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights.

The LGBTQ community across the nation took to the streets to celebrate the landmark verdict, along with activists and celebrities joining the festivities via social media. Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:21:31 IST

