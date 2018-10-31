Supreme Court's order banning old vehicles in NCR will be difficult to implement and is impractical

In its 2015 order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the plying of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than a decade in the national capital region (NCR). It had also banned the parking of 15-year-old vehicles in any public area.

The Supreme Court has endorsed the NGT order and directed that such vehicles be impounded. PTI also quoted an official as saying that as per rough estimates, there are 38-40 lakh such vehicles in Delhi alone. Now, the question arises, if in a state with a population of 1.70 crore, there are 40 lakh cars that are to be confiscated, how will such an order be implemented? As per the 2011 census, Delhi transport department had 1,464 sanctioned posts.

Dinesh Mohan, former transport secretary, told Firstpost that the Supreme Court has ignored the report of the expert committee to prepare the Auto Fuel Vision & Policy 2025, which was constituted in continuation to the previous Expert Committee chaired by Dr RA Mashelkar in 2003 that had ushered in BS III and BS IV automotive fuels. As per the report, the information on the total number of vehicles in the city is available from the regional transport offices (RTOs), as the vehicles are registered every year.

It stated that "a major drawback linked to these databases is an overestimate of the actual number of vehicles on-road and in-use". And this, it further stated, is the primary concern for private vehicles as the owners are required to pay a lifetime tax at the time of purchase. The vehicles are often not de-registered when they are retired or sold to a second or third party.

“In India, we pay tax when we buy the vehicle and not after that, so when people are dumping their cars in junkyards, they aren’t legally bound to inform the motor vehicle department. One may still possess RCs of cars that have been demolished because of a lack of authority to monitor documentation,” said Mohan, who served as a consultant to the committee.

A 2014 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on ‘Assessment of Motor Vehicle Use’ made an interesting observation that runs parallel to this. It stated that from the fuel station surveys, it can be estimated that 68 percent of cars are five years or younger and the total number of vehicles registered in the previous five years (2007 through 2012) is 8,26,500.

"This indicates that the total number of in-use cars is 1,215,500, which is 51 percent of the total registered cars in 2012. From the fuel station surveys, there are 71 percent of MTWs within the age of 5 years, and the total registered MTWs in the previous 5 years is 1,479,000. Thus, the total in-use MTWs are estimated to be 45 percent of the total registered MTWs," the report said.

The report thus concluded that the number of in-use vehicles using this method may be an overestimation, as it assumes that all the vehicles registered within the previous five years are in-use, which may not be the case. Mohan also quoted a 2015 IIT Delhi report titled ‘Benchmarking vehicle and passenger travel characteristics in Delhi for on-road emissions analysis’ as saying that the age distribution of cars and two-wheelers in Delhi shows that more than two-thirds of the vehicles are less than five years old and almost all the vehicles are within 15 years of age. This is a result of the high growth rate of the vehicles sold in the national capital.

Amit Bhatt, the director of Integrated Urban Transport at WRI India, went beyond the problem of measuring the total in-use cars that have outlived their permits as he spoke on the issue of how these cars will be tracked by the traffic police. “Even if the traffic police is to send out notices to owners of expired cars, the question is what they’ll do with these cars,” he said.

The problem, according to him, is that India doesn’t have a scrapping policy for old cars. In 2018, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the scrapping policy is almost complete. The Road, Transport and Highways Ministry had sent a concept note on 'Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme' to a high-level government committee on creating an alternate eco-system for voluntary scrapping. The note proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road.

Right now, new permits are issued while the old ones are still valid. The transport department officials can resort to random sampling, there’s a list of cars registered. For instance, Delhi’s transport department has several lists of car numbers (both petrol and diesel) whose permits have expired. “On a random sampling basis, authorities can ask for RCs but the point is how they’ll stop them from moving on the road,” added Bhatt.

There is no yearly and by-yearly registration of private cars and instead, there’s re-registration of cars that lets discarded expired cars run in smaller towns. A recent WHO report on air pollution named 14 Indian cities, including Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Varanasi, which are all receivers of junked cars from the national capital. There’s nearly a kilometre-long auto parts junkyard close to the interstate bus terminus in Meerut that Firstpost had visited. Here, Rupak Agrawal, a resident, had said that vehicle parts are burnt almost all the time and the air is unfit to breathe.

The Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 holds the police responsible for the removal of motor vehicles that have been abandoned or left unattended in public places. The said act gives powers to state governments to carry these provisions into effect. However, the rules state that the police can move the vehicle to a place where ‘it is neither an obstruction nor a danger’, leaving an ambiguity in the procedures the police should be following.

Firstpost also visited a junkyard in Mayapuri in West Delhi, where heaps of catalytic converters (the part that controls pollution emission in cars) lie strewn about.

Moreover, old cars lack Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags that contain electronically-stored information.

Private vehicles aren’t the only source of pollution in the national capital. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to increase the number of buses to 10,000 by 1 April, 2001. The target, at present, is 11,000 buses. Laghu Parashar, sustainable urban transport expert, told Firstpost that the Delhi government hasn’t purchased a new bus since 2012 and the city’s muti-modal transport system has failed to attract locals. As per the DMRC’s website, 149 low-floor buses are operational, each with a capacity of 18.

“As per Delhi Master Plan 2021, the city should have a public transport mode share of 80 percent and it is nearly 45 percent today. Before putting the blame on private vehicles that also pass through the city daily to cross Gurgaon and Noida borders, the state authorities can take a closer look at its public transport system,” he said.