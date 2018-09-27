Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case: A timeline of events from 1528, when Babri Masjid was built

By a majority 2-1 judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea to refer to a constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam, which had come up during the hearing of Ayodhya land dispute. It further referred the civil suit on the land dispute to a newly-constituted three-judge bench that will begin hearing from 29 October.

The bench was giving its verdict on petitions against the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict by which the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area was divided in three parts.

Thursday's order assumes significance in view of the fact that a possible early judgment in the case could have implications in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In view of the development, here is a look at the chronology of events from 1528, when Mughal emperor Babur's commander Mir Baqi built the Babri Masjid:

With inputs from agencies