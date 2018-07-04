Supreme Court verdict LATEST UPDATES: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle in Delhi, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted "reminders" against the Narendra Modi government. "AAP government was formed in February 2015. Three months later, Modi government brought this notification which took away 'services' from the AAP government. This means Sheila Dixit government had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal government was left with zero control," he said.
Will it be Delhi Chief Miniser Arvind Kejriwal or the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal? The Supreme Court is most likely to pronounce its verdict on who controls the reins of power to administer Delhi.
A Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved the verdict on the contentious issue between the Centre and the AAP government on 6 December last year after hearing the matter for 15 days.
The Delhi government had moved the apex court to challenge a Delhi High Court verdict that held that the L-G held primacy over an elected government in the administration of Delhi.
Asserting that it had the executive powers on which it can aid and advice the L-G, the Kejriwal government had contended that an elected government can't be treated subservient to an overriding authority of the L-G. The Delhi government also contended that it was only in an emergency situation that the L-G can refer to the President the matters on which there are differences of opinion between the L-G and the elected government.
The Delhi government also argued that the constitutional provisions can be interpreted only to advance the goals of the Constitution and the people's democratic aspirations. On the other hand, the Centre contended that all executive powers to administer the national capital were vested in it and that it exercised the same through the L-G.
The Centre told the court that the "aid and advice" by the elected Delhi government was not binding on the L-G, as was the case with other states.
Even as the Centre sought to underline the pivotal position that the Lt Governor enjoys in the administration of Delhi, the apex court said that the L-G was expected to show "Constitutional statesmanship" in dealing with an elected government.
Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 09:29 AM
Highlights
AAP hits out at Narendra Modi govt for leaving it with 'zero control'
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle in Delhi, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted "reminders" against the Narendra Modi government. "AAP government was formed in February 2015. Three months later, Modi government brought this notification which took away 'services' from the AAP government. This means Sheila Dixit government had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal government was left with zero control," he said.
Lashing out at the Modi government for taking away powers of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bharadwaj said, "Sheila Dixit had ACB for 15 years, but was taken away because Modi was too scared of Arvind Kejriwal and his ACB."
Kejriwal writes to Rajnath: 'CM’s consent be taken in appointing officers at the CM’s office'
A day ahead of the judgment, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has contested the Delhi High Vourt order declaring the L-G as Delhi’s ‘administrative head’ in the Supreme Court in August 2016, wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging that CM’s consent be taken in appointing officers at the CM’s office.
"It has been always a convention and decorum that personal officers of a chief minister are posted along with him/her, as per his/her choice and selection. It has always been a prerogative of the elected chief minister to choose his own staff. However, in the case of Delhi, this principle has, unfortunately and shockingly, been regularly flouted," Kejriwal wrote.
Elected govt can't be without powers: AAP petition to SC
At the heart of the Aam Aadmi Party government's petition is the argument that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not give the Lieutenant Governor powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files". The petition challenges the high court's decision that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative boss of Delhi.
SC verdict today
The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the constant power struggle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal's government had last year petitioned the top court, accusing the centre of flagrantly eating into the authority of the elected government.
09:29 (IST)
In September 2016, AAP government approached Supreme Court over Delhi HC's order
The Supreme Court refused to grant an interim stay on the Delhi High Court verdict in September 2016 which has held that lieutenant governor is the administrative head whose prior consent is needed in all administrative decisions.
On 14 December 2016, the apex court observed that the Delhi government should have some powers otherwise it cannot function while hearing the appeals of the city government.
In February 2017, the apex court said it was correct that the elected government should have some powers, but whether it would be according to the Delhi High Court verdict or as being perceived by the Delhi government needed to be looked into. On 15 February, the matter was referred to a Constitution Bench.
09:16 (IST)
What was the 2016 Delhi High Court order?
In August 2016, the Delhi High Court upheld Article 230 of the Constitution stating that the Lieutenant Governor remains the administrative head of the National Capital Territory, concluding the legal tussle between Delhi's AAP government and Lt governor Najeeb Jung.
A division bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Jayant Nath ruled that Delhi government notifications must be issued after consulting the L-G. The court said that all service matters fall outside the jurisdiction of Delhi Legislative Assembly and if the Najeeb Jung chooses to exercise his powers then it cannot be deemed unconstitutional.
The court's judgement came on nine different petitions arising out of the spat between the then L-G Najeeb Jung and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government over the power to appoint bureaucrats in the national capital and other issues.
08:39 (IST)
AAP hits out at Narendra Modi govt for leaving it with 'zero control'
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle in Delhi, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted "reminders" against the Narendra Modi government. "AAP government was formed in February 2015. Three months later, Modi government brought this notification which took away 'services' from the AAP government. This means Sheila Dixit government had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal government was left with zero control," he said.
Lashing out at the Modi government for taking away powers of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bharadwaj said, "Sheila Dixit had ACB for 15 years, but was taken away because Modi was too scared of Arvind Kejriwal and his ACB."
08:28 (IST)
RECAP: Kejriwal appeal over grant statehood to Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all political parties to unite to demand complete statehood for the national capital and announced a city-wide campaign for the same. "It's not just the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) fight. All parties should come together to support this demand. We will convene an all-party meeting soon to seek support for complete statehood for Delhi," Kejriwal told a gathering of party workers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.
"I want to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise to grant full statehood to Delhi. If he doesn't deliver on it, his party will not get a single seat in the next elections," the chief minister said. The lack of statehood was the reason behind the continuous tussle with the lieutenant governor and the alleged strike by bureaucrats, according to Kejriwal.
07:49 (IST)
Kejriwal writes to Rajnath: 'CM’s consent be taken in appointing officers at the CM’s office'
A day ahead of the judgment, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has contested the Delhi High Vourt order declaring the L-G as Delhi’s ‘administrative head’ in the Supreme Court in August 2016, wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging that CM’s consent be taken in appointing officers at the CM’s office.
"It has been always a convention and decorum that personal officers of a chief minister are posted along with him/her, as per his/her choice and selection. It has always been a prerogative of the elected chief minister to choose his own staff. However, in the case of Delhi, this principle has, unfortunately and shockingly, been regularly flouted," Kejriwal wrote.
07:44 (IST)
Elected govt can't be without powers: AAP petition to SC
At the heart of the Aam Aadmi Party government's petition is the argument that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not give the Lieutenant Governor powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files". The petition challenges the high court's decision that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative boss of Delhi.
07:42 (IST)
SC verdict today
The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the constant power struggle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal's government had last year petitioned the top court, accusing the centre of flagrantly eating into the authority of the elected government.