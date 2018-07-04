Supreme Court verdict LATEST UPDATES: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the the Supreme Court verdict, which said that Delhi is not a full state and that the L-G has no independent power. Kejriwal will meet the ministers in the Delhi Cabinet at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The apex court further obsrved that the status of the L-G is not similar to that of the Governor of other states, while the Parliament has the power to make laws for Delhi on subjects in state and concurrent list, the elected government can also make laws on all subjects expect land, police and public order. If Parliament makes a law, the executive power of the state must conform to the law made by Parliament. The Supreme Court also observed that the L-G is bound by the aid and advise of the Council of Ministers to implement the President's decision.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave more power to the elected government in Delhi and limited the role of the L-G. “The Lieutenant Governor can't act in a mechanical manner and refer all decisions of the council of ministers to President. The L-G's role can't be obstructionist, he must work together with the council of ministers and respect their decisions,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said while reading out the verdict of the five-judge Constitutional bench. In addition to the CJI, the bench comprised Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

Reading out their judgment, a five-judge bench in a majority order said that the state and Union must be healthy, the two must collaborate and take decisions in consonance of the Constitution. He added that the L-G has to consult the Council of Ministers and cannot act independently unless written in the Constitution. He reiterated that the LG holds different powers from Governors of other states.

"L-G must work harmoniously work with elected government. L-G is the administrative head but he can't act as an obstructionist."

In a majority of three judges — CJI Dipak Misra, A K Sikri and A M Khanwilkar, the bench noted that the L-G can't interfere into every decision of the elected government. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned, noted the Supreme Court.

The Constitution of India mandates a federal balance between the State and the Centre,the Centre shall not usurp powers on areas within the dominion of state, the five-judge bench has noted. Delhi government does not have the status of a 'State', the CJI noted. The apex court also said that the L-G is bound by act and advise of council of ministers... "L-G can't act independently unless Constitution allows," observed the court.

CJI Dipak Misra has started reading out the judgment in the matter. In November 2017, the AAP government had argued in the Supreme Court that the actions of the Lt. Governor can't be an impediment to the day-to-day functioning of the government.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday over the power tussle in Delhi, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted "reminders" against the Narendra Modi government. "AAP government was formed in February 2015. Three months later, Modi government brought this notification which took away 'services' from the AAP government. This means Sheila Dixit government had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal government was left with zero control," he said.

Will it be Delhi Chief Miniser Arvind Kejriwal or the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal? The Supreme Court is most likely to pronounce its verdict on who controls the reins of power to administer Delhi.

A Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved the verdict on the contentious issue between the Centre and the AAP government on 6 December last year after hearing the matter for 15 days.

The Delhi government had moved the apex court to challenge a Delhi High Court verdict that held that the L-G held primacy over an elected government in the administration of Delhi.

Asserting that it had the executive powers on which it can aid and advice the L-G, the Kejriwal government had contended that an elected government can't be treated subservient to an overriding authority of the L-G. The Delhi government also contended that it was only in an emergency situation that the L-G can refer to the President the matters on which there are differences of opinion between the L-G and the elected government.

The Delhi government also argued that the constitutional provisions can be interpreted only to advance the goals of the Constitution and the people's democratic aspirations. On the other hand, the Centre contended that all executive powers to administer the national capital were vested in it and that it exercised the same through the L-G.

The Centre told the court that the "aid and advice" by the elected Delhi government was not binding on the L-G, as was the case with other states.

Even as the Centre sought to underline the pivotal position that the Lt Governor enjoys in the administration of Delhi, the apex court said that the L-G was expected to show "Constitutional statesmanship" in dealing with an elected government.