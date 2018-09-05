Supreme Court to hear PIL to quash Rafale deal next week; petition filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma

The Supreme Court has agreed to list the petition filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma seeking a stay on the India-France Rafale fighter jet deal, reports have said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of Advocate ML Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his PIL, Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought a stay on it.

According to CNN-News18, the petition alleges that the agreement between India and France for the Rafale fighter jets involved corruption and the cancellation of the older tender without reason and the new deal not being approved by Parliament, suggests conspiracy. The petition seeks an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) monitored by the Supreme Court. The petition also seeks that till the completion of investigation by the SIT, the agreement be rejected.

The Opposition has dubbed the fighter jet deal between India and France as the ‘Rafale Scam’ and has demanded a joint parliamentary probe to investigate the agreement. The Congress and BJP have been waging a war words over the deal.

In April 2015, Narendra Modi had announced emergency ‘off-the-shelf’ purchase of 36 Rafale jets in Paris for Rs 1,670.7 crore per aircraft.

With inputs from PTI.