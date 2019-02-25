Supreme Court to hear petitions against Article 35A from Tuesday; pleas challenge validity of special provision for J&K residents

The Supreme Court on Monday listed for hearing from 26 to 28 February petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Article 35A.

Article 35A of the Constitution grants "special status" to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and defines the "permanent residents" of the state. It also bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property or jobs in the state. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a number of petitions challenging this constitutional provision.

The demand to abrogate Article 35A has gained more fervour since the attack on a CRPF convoy on 14 February, in which 42 jawans died. In the aftermath of the attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Kashmiris across the country have been facing violence and hate, and the Centre has initiated a crackdown on separatist leaders in the state.

Violence erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as rumours began to circulate on social media that the Supreme Court was going to strike Article 35A down. Dozens of protests and incidents of stone pelting were reported from districts in the Valley, with people thronging markets to stock up on essentials in the fear that there could be a long shutdown and curfew in the state.

On Friday, the Home Ministry had issued a notification to "urgently" deploy 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Valley.

The Supreme Court, on 19 February, had agreed to look into a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the article. The PIL, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, also said the court must decide on the President of India's jurisdiction and thereby delineate who exactly can rule over Jammu and Kashmir.

When brought into force at the time of Independence, Article 35A was meant to be a temporary arrangement. But successive mentions of the article, especially by the Supreme Court, which has upheld its constitutional validity several times, has given it a kind of immovable authenticity.

