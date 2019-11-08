Ayodhya verdict tomorrow: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Supreme Court bench to deliver judgment at 10.30 am

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday, according to a notification released on the apex court's official website. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgment in the protracted case regarding disputed land in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at 10:30 am.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, reserved the judgment on 16 October after 40 days of hearings. Gogoi is set to retire on 17 November.

In preparation for the verdict, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday told states to remain alert and ensure security in sensitive areas.

The MHA also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

SC to deliver Ayodhya verdict tomorrow by Natasha T. on Scribd

According to PTI, a general advisory has been sent to all states and union territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel in all sensitive places and ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said.

The ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

Local administration imposes restrictions

The local administration, too, has taken measures to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the Supreme Court verdict. In a series of restrictions, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha last week ordered against the use of social media to "insult" deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi.

He has also extended till 28 December the prohibitory order issued on 12 October, mentioning apprehension of breach of peace ahead of the verdict. The prohibitory order was earlier imposed till 10 December. Those violating it would be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of an order by public servant).

Narendra Modi urges restraint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued directives to ministers and BJP leaders and appealed to the people at large, to maintain restraint and preserve communal harmony. "Given the communal history of the case, there is a fear of a repeat of the situation that prevailed at the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya," this Firstpost report noted.

With inputs from agencies

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .