You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Supreme Court stays operation of NGT order for demolition of renovated ponds in Uttar Pradesh's Govardhan

India PTI Jun 01, 2018 14:06:04 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the operation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order for the demolition of ponds renovated by an NGO in the Braj area of Uttar Pradesh's pilgrimage town Govardhan.

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

A vacation bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M M Shantanagoudar considered the appeal of the NGO, Braj Foundation, and stayed the NGT order on demolition.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the NGO, said an order issued in public interest cannot be "an anti-public order".

"... the highest allegation against me (NGO) is that I did not follow the procedure while undertaking the renovation work of the ponds," he said. Now the NGT has ordered the demolition of these renovated ponds which is against the public interest, he added.

"This is the wrong way of doing the right thing," Singhvi said, seeking a stay on the NGT order.

The NGT has passed several orders on a petition alleging that renovation work has been done without following due procedure in the Govardhan area.

The NGO has challenged the NGT's 24 May order which had junked its plea to continue the work and had stated that the renovation project be taken up by the government.

No "private individual, organisation, NGO or any other body" should undertake the work of preservation and restoration of water bodies, the tribunal had said.

Due to the NGT order, the local authorities stayed the restoration work being undertaken by the foundation at Sankarshan Kund in Anyor and Rudra Kund in Jatipura, the NGO has said.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 14:06 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores