Supreme Court sets up constitution bench to hear petition on impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 20:43:45 IST

The Supreme Court has set up a constitution bench to hear a petition on the impeachment of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Tuesday, media reports said. The CJI will not be a part of the bench, CNN-News 18 reported.

Bar and Bench reported that the constitution bench will consist of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and AK Goel.

On Sunday, two weeks after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had rejected the impeachment motion against the CJI, two Congress members of Parliament moved the Supreme Court against the decision.


