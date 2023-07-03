Supreme Court seeks detailed report on steps taken to curb Manipur violence

Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed status report from Manipur government on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state and posted the matter for hearing on 10 July.

The court also directed the government to submit a report on rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, deployment of forces, and law and order situation in the state.

Appearing for the Centre and Manipur government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing earlier told the Supreme Court that the situation in the state is improving, though slowly.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

