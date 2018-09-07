You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Supreme Court scraps Section 377: Verdict celebrated across India, with rainbow hues and hugs

India FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:20:47 IST

Mumbai

A building in Dharavi, Mumbai sports the rainbow flag's colours. Instagram/ @startindia

Bangalore

A queer rights supporter walks behind a cop in Bengaluru. Facebook/  Cop Shiva

Kolkata

One of the conveyor belts at the Kolkata airport sports the pride rainbow in support of the SC's verdict. Facebook/ Debarshi Duttagupta

Carter Road

Queer Indians and allies celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict scrapping Section 377 at Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost

Carter Road

"We are here. We are queer." Queer Indians and allies celebrate at Bandra's Carter Road Promenade. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost

Carter Road

Artists paint the floors outside the shopping area at Bandra's Carter Road. Photo by Jay Mehta/Firstpost

Churchgate station

Mumbai's Churchgate station is painted in the colours of the rainbow. Facebook/ Star Udyawar.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:20:47 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores