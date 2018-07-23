You are here:
Supreme Court says can't be complete ban on protests at Jantar Mantar; orders Centre to frame guidelines on matter

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 12:05:31 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there cannot be a "complete ban" on holding protests and sit-ins at Jantar Mantar here, and asked the Centre to frame guidelines for according sanctions to such events.

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully.

"There cannot be a complete ban on holding protests at places like Jantar Mantar and Boat Club (near India Gate)," the bench said while directing the Centre to frame guidelines on the matter.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sanghtan challenging the decision of the National Green Tribunal, which had banned all kinds of protests at these (Jantar Mantar, Boat Club) places.


