Supreme Court rejects Subramanian Swamy's latest plea seeking urgent hearing in Ayodhya case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's petition seeking an urgent hearing in the Ayodhya case. In his plea, the Rajya Sabha MP sought the "enforcement of his fundamental right to worship" at a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh. The bench has asked Swamy to mention his plea again "later on".

The bench that dismissed Swamy's plea comprised Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

Swamy said the term "later on" was very subjective, and that he would mention his plea for hearing in a fortnight.

Earlier, too, the Supreme Court had refused urgent listing of Swamy's plea in the Ayodhya matter.

In April, the same bench had considered the submission, reported News18. Swamy had said that the right to worship at the Ayodhya site was at a higher pedestal than the property rights of the rival parties to the civil litigation. Then, too, the bench had said: "Not now."

