You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Supreme Court refuses to stay ruling on SC ST Act; case now adjourned to 16 May

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 17:38:15 IST

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the ruling on the SC/ST Act. According to CNN-News18,  the attorney general wanted a larger bench to hear the matter but the Supreme Court refused.

File image of Supreme Court of India. AP

File image of Supreme Court of India. AP

The case has now been adjourned to 16 May where the Maharashtra government among other petitioners is going to argue against it.

As per a CNN-News18 report, the Supreme Court said that it has already clarified everything and hence there is no case for staying the order. It further said that it is not against punishing the perpetrators of crime but wants to filter against immediate arrests of people on unilateral complaints.

In the last hearing on 27 April, the court had said that it would hear the Centre’s plea on 3 May after Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that in compliance of the court’s 3 April order, all parties have submitted their written submissions. The court had already made it clear that it will not entertain any other petition in the matter.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 17:38 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to tighten grip on lead at top with win over Kolkata Knight Riders



Top Stories




Cricket Scores