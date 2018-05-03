Supreme Court refuses to stay ruling on SC ST Act; case now adjourned to 16 May

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the ruling on the SC/ST Act. According to CNN-News18, the attorney general wanted a larger bench to hear the matter but the Supreme Court refused.

The case has now been adjourned to 16 May where the Maharashtra government among other petitioners is going to argue against it.

As per a CNN-News18 report, the Supreme Court said that it has already clarified everything and hence there is no case for staying the order. It further said that it is not against punishing the perpetrators of crime but wants to filter against immediate arrests of people on unilateral complaints.

Indira Jaising's tweet on 'caste' of judges in #SC/ST judgment brought up in SC. A senior lawyer tells the bench that a common man would have been hauled up for contempt for such comments.

"Let it be..We don't want to see the tweet. The matter is closed for us," remark the judges — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) May 3, 2018

In the last hearing on 27 April, the court had said that it would hear the Centre’s plea on 3 May after Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that in compliance of the court’s 3 April order, all parties have submitted their written submissions. The court had already made it clear that it will not entertain any other petition in the matter.