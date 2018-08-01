Supreme Court refuses to make adultery gender-neutral crime, will now examine whether IPC section violates Right to Equality

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not make adultery a gender-neutral crime. The apex court will now examine whether Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution on the Right to Equality, News18 reported.

The bench will also examine whether a person can be sent to jail on the grounds that he had consensual sex with another person's wife, Bar and Bench reported.

On 11 July, the Centre had filed an affidavit opposing a Public Interest Litigation that seeks to make men and women equally liable for the crime of adultery under Section 497 of the IPC.

The current law criminalises consensual sex between a man and the wife of another man. But under this law, a woman can neither be charged with adultery for consenting to the sex, nor can a woman file a case of adultery against her spouse or his paramour. Only an aggrieved husband, or a person in whose "care" a husband has left his wife, can file a case under sections 497 and 498 of the IPC.

The law leaves out sexual relations with a widow, sex worker or an unmarried woman/man. Only sex with a married woman amounts to adultery under the current law. This hampers women's rights to justice against an adulterous husband. As this Firstpost article argues, the law disregards women's sexual choices and treats the husband as the primary aggrieved party even in a case of rape.