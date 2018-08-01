You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Supreme Court refuses to make adultery gender-neutral crime, will now examine whether IPC section violates Right to Equality

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 16:41:17 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not make adultery a gender-neutral crime. The apex court will now examine whether Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution on the Right to Equality, News18 reported.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The bench will also examine whether a person can be sent to jail on the grounds that he had consensual sex with another person's wife, Bar and Bench reported.

On 11 July, the Centre had filed an affidavit opposing a Public Interest Litigation that seeks to make men and women equally liable for the crime of adultery under Section 497 of the IPC.

The current law criminalises consensual sex between a man and the wife of another man. But under this law, a woman can neither be charged with adultery for consenting to the sex, nor can a woman file a case of adultery against her spouse or his paramour. Only an aggrieved husband, or a person in whose "care" a husband has left his wife, can file a case under sections 497 and 498 of the IPC.

The law leaves out sexual relations with a widow, sex worker or an unmarried woman/man. Only sex with a married woman amounts to adultery under the current law. This hampers women's rights to justice against an adulterous husband. As this Firstpost article argues, the law disregards women's sexual choices and treats the husband as the primary aggrieved party even in a case of rape.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:41 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores