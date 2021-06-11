Supreme Court orders AIIMS to postpone INI CET 2021 exam by one month due to COVID-19
The Supreme Court observed that many candidates who are appearing for INI CET Exam 2021 are on COVID duty in remote areas
The Supreme Coon Wednesday ordered the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 for one month, terming the schedule for the examination "arbitrary".
The apex court passed the order in view of the rise in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on 16 June this year.
The court observed that many candidates who are appearing for the exam are on COVID duty in remote areas, and directed AIIMS to conduct the exam later.
"Considering many of the candidates intending to appear in the exam are on COVID duty and in remote areas, we are of the opinion that the 16 June date is arbitrary. We direct the exam to be postponed by one month. Needless to say, the exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," the court ordered as per a report in Bar and Bench.
The order was passed by a Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah following a petition filed by 26 doctors. The petition was filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, who stated that conducting the examination on 16 June in the country will be in utter disregard to the postponement of PG Examinations.
The petition also sought that students be given at least one month’s time to prepare for the said examination. "In the instant case, only 19 days prior notice is given. Also, the centres for the examination are in different states or far from the aspirants’ place of working which may require travelling and thereby facing travel restrictions," the petition read.
The petitioners further appealed to the Supreme Court that conducting the INI CET 2021 exam amid the pandemic will increase the pressure on doctors, who are graduating. Also, many doctors are not fully vaccinated while few have not even received their first dose yet. So, holding the examination could endanger their lives, the petition added.
The INI CET exam is held across India for admissions to higher studies in the field of medicine and postgraduate programmes.
