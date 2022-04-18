Supreme Court opens registrations for posts of court assistant; check details here

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies including ​two posts each in Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Manipuri, Malayalam, Punjabi and one in Nepali

The Supreme Court of India has opened online applications for recruitment to the post of court assistant (junior translator).

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for the position till 14 May, 2022. For this they need to visit the official website at main.sci.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies including ​two posts each in Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Manipuri, Malayalam, Punjabi and one post in Nepali.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age limit: To be eligible for the post of junior translator, candidates should be at least 18 years old and should be below 32 years of age. Usual age relaxations will be there for candidates from the SC/OBC/ST/PH/ex-servicemen and dependents of freedom fighter categories as per the government rules.

Educational qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from recognised university with subjects of relevant languages or should have an experience of two years in translation work from a relevant language.

Application fee

For the candidates from General/OBC category, a fee of Rs 500 is applicable. Whereas, a fee of Rs 250 is applicable for candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/dependents of freedom fighters category.

How to Apply?

Go to the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to “Online Applications invited for participating in selection process for appointment to the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant (Junior Translator)” under Recruitment tab on the homepage Register yourself and login using your credentials Fill up your details, pay the fee and submit the application form Print it out for future correspondence

It is to be noted that candidates who applied before, in 2021 are not required to apply again.

What is the pay scale?

Level-7 of Pay Matrix is applicable with initial basic pay of Rs 44,900 including other allowances.

Check the official notice here.

