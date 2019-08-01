Supreme Court on Unnao rape case LIVE updates: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led bench to hear matter related to witness protection tomorrow

Supreme Court on Unnao rape case LATEST Updates: The Supreme Court will again hear the matter tomorrow, reports have said. Issues of witness protection will also be examined by the top court tomorrow. In a crucial hearing today, CJI Ranjan Gogoi held that five cases in Unnao rape and accident must be transferred to a "competent" court in Delhi and set 45-day deadline for the trials in these cases to conclude.
The Supreme Court, pronouncing its order in the Unnao rape and accident case, held that the trial court must hear cases on a day-to-day basis and complete the same within 45 days. The top court also held that trial in four cases, which includes 29 July accident and the gangrape case, to be concluded within 45 days.
The Supreme Court also ordered protection and security for the survivor and her lawyer. CRPF has been instructed to provide security to the families. Concerned Commandant of CRPF will oversee the protection and submit a report in the Supreme Court. The apex court further ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the compensation to the survivor and her family by Friday (tomorrow).
Supreme Court orders transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to a "competent" court in Delhi. Supreme Court also ordered completion of the investigation into accident case in seven days. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged under POCSO and the court said that the probe must be conducted in a steady manner.
King George Medical University hospital, where the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are being treated in Lucknow, said that their condition is critical. "Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable. A team of experts at KGMU is treating them free of cost," the medical bulletin released by the hospital said.
The Supreme Court will pass order on transfer of all Unnao rape-related cases outside Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm today. Order on compensation to the victim and her family and also whether the victim and her lawyer should be airlifted to AIIMS will be passed at 2 pm. According to reports, CJI Ranjan Gogoi is, in fact, considering airlifting the survivor and her lawyer to AIIMS in New Delhi today if medically feasible to do so. Gogoi asked the CBI joint director to ascertain about it and inform the court. The court will pass order on matter at 2 pm today.
Realising that suspension of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not enough, the BJP leadership decided to expel Sengar who is a prime accused in the Unnao rape case. According to reports, an urgent consultation held by BJP top brass in Delhi on Wednesday night with BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh Swatantra Dev Singh and Sunil Bansal led to Sengar's expulsion. Party realises a suspension is not enough, reports further added.
A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took cognisance of the letter sent by the Unnao rape survivor, the Supreme Court of India has transferred all cases related to the Unnao incident out of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the court also demanded presence of a "responsible officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)" in the court.
The CBI officer is required to appear before the Court at 12 pm today (Thursday). The officer will have to inform the apex court of the details of the rape case as well as the accident case of 29 July, which is also being investigated by the CBI. In case the investigation details are such that they cannot be divulged in open court, then the CBI officer will be heard in chambers, Gogoi clarified, Bar and Bench reported.
According to reports, Solicitor General informed the Supreme Court bench led by the CJI that the CBI investigating officers are out of town for the probe into the Unnao case. He asked for an extension till Thursday evening, but Gogoi refused to adjourned the hearing. Gogoi said gather instructions over the phone. "CBI director can do so."
According to News18, the Supreme Court has clearly said that all cases related to the 2017 incident in Unnao, including the rape allegations, the survivor's father's imprisonment and death, the very recent truck accident which claimed the lives of two aunts of the girl (and any other related cases filed in the state), will most probably be transferred to Delhi. Reportedly, Gogoi said that all the cases will be transferred to Delhi.
#CJI makes it clear all cases relating to #UnnaoCase will be shifted outside #UttarPradesh. #SupremeCourt has sought presence of a responsible official of the #CBI with details of probe in rape case, accident, intimidation etc. Formal orders to be passed when matter taken up.
#CJI adds all cases relating to #Unnao will be shifted to #Delhi. Details have been sought from the #CBI by 12 PM today. https://t.co/Uq1IPd51Bn
On Wednesday, Gogoi sought an explanation from the Supreme Court secretary-general for the delay in placing the letter before the court. "This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday (Tuesday). I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens," said Gogoi.
The CJI also said that such cases are a reflection of the 'destructive volatile environment' and are a setback to the Supreme Court's constructive steps.
The observations came when senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court in a suo motu case on the alarming rise in child rapes, sought urgent hearing of the Unnao rape case.
The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday. A lorry without a number plate rammed into the car in which the victim was travelling. The victim and her lawyer have been critically injured, while two of her aunts passed away.
The apex court also sought the survivor's medical report and asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident.
Two of her family members were killed in the accident and her lawyer was seriously injured. The woman's family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.
A copy of the letter, written by the survivor and two of her family members, was also sent to the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government authorities.
The letter dated 12 July claimed that some people, allegedly associated with Sengar, had threatened the survivor's family with dire consequences on 7-8 July. It also sought a direction for registration of an FIR against those who allegedly intimidated the family.
The letter, signed by the girl, her mother and aunt, stated that on 7 July, Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the case Shashi Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh, and one Kunnu Mishra had visited their house and threatened them. The next day, another person came to their house.
Along with the letter, they said, they were also annexing the video of the car in which these people had come to their house.
Arrests made so far in the case
Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenager at his residence in 2017.
In the road accident case, an FIR was filed on 29 July. Arun Singh — the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh — was named along with Kuldeep Sengar and eight others in the FIR.
About 15 to 20 unnamed people were also mentioned in the FIR. "FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer had told PTI.
Landmark Supreme Court order will enhance faith of judiciary: Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court decision in the Unnao case and called it a 'landmark order' "This will enhance the faith of people in the judiciary and will serve as a lesson to those who make a mockery of law."
Rs 25 lakh compensation, day-to-day commencement of trial, orders CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, 'We have also considered the question of interim compensation to the victim, as an interim measure we direct the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the survivor." Besides, the designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days.
SC to hear the issue of witness protection tomorrow
Unnao rape survivor and her family can never be compensated enough for the horror that they've faced: Congress
Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told News18 that the horror that the Unnao rape survivor and her family has been subjected to "can never be compensated" by any form of monetary compensation or token gestures of expelling the accused.
"Truth is law and order willingly kneeled before perpetrators of the crime and now an example needs to be set," he said. On the expulsion of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Shergill said, that the BJP's decision is a "classic case of 'too little, too late' and mere hogwash to escape answerability regarding government's connivance in sheltering the accused and targeting the victim."
Grateful to SC for taking cognisance of ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in UP
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the Supreme Court ordered that five cases in Unnao rape and accident to be transferred to Delhi. "Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in U.P. Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably. (sic)"
SC orders investigation into possible negligence by registry officials regarding Unnao survivor's letter
The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the secretary-general within seven days, under supervision of a sitting judge of the apex court, who will be nominated by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, into whether there was any lapse or negligence by registry officials in processing the letter of the Unnao rape victim’s mother to Gogoi.
CJI sets stringent deadline for CBI to conclude investigation in road accident
Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for the poor condition of law and order in the BJP-ruled state, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stipulated a time of seven days for the CBI to conclude its investigations into the road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Probe to be completed within seven days in the accident case, however, as an exception, CBI can take another week, but in no circumstance shall the probe extend beyond a fortnight."
Yogi Adityanath should be ashamed: DCW
The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, and said that Adityanath "should be ashamed".
Adityanath has often been the target of criticism for the increase in crimes, especially against women, in the state ever since he took charge as the chief minister.
DWC chairperson lauds CJI's order
Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, lauded Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's order to the CBI to conclude the investigation into the road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor in 7 days. She said, "Kuldeep Sengar is not far from hanging."
SC orders protection for Unnao survivor, her lawyer
The Supreme Court also ordered protection and security for the survivor and her lawyer. CRPF has been instructed to provide security to the families. Concerned Commandant of CRPF will oversee the protection and submit a report in the Supreme Court. The apex court further ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the compensation to the survivor and her family by Friday (tomorrow).
Trial courts must hear cases on day-to-day basis and conclude them within 45 days
Supreme Court transfers five cases in Unnao rape and accident to a "competent" court in Delhi
Supreme Court orders transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to a "competent" court in Delhi. Supreme Court also ordered completion of the investigation into accident case in seven days. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged under POCSO and the court said that the probe must be conducted in a steady manner.
Unnao survivor and her lawyer can be shifted to Delhi, no medical impediments: Supreme Court told
Solicitor General has informed the Supreme Court bench that the survivor in the Unnao rape case and her lawyer can be shifted to Delhi and there are no medical impediments. Family's consent is paramount, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has been told.
Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer still on ventilator; condition critical but stable, says KGMU Lucknow
King George Medical University hospital, where the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are being treated in Lucknow, said that their condition is critical. "Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable. A team of experts at KGMU is treating them free of cost," the medical bulletin released by the hospital said.
Registry was in process of screening when it came to know from reports that the survivor had written to the CJI: SC told
Explaining the delay in delivering letter from the survivor in the Unnao case was not deliberate, the secretary-general told the Supreme Court that letter petitions are screened as per Supreme Court judgment. Registry was in the process of screening when it came to know from reports that the survivor had written to the CJI. The secretary-general of the registry further said that immediately, the letter was traced and placed before Ranjan Gogoi. "The delay was not deliberate," Secretary-General to Supreme Court.
Delay in delivering Unnao survivor's letter was not deliberate: Secretary-general tells CJI Gogoi
Supreme Court registry has informed CJI Ranjan Gogoi that the delay in dealing with the letter written by the survivor and her family to the CJI was not deliberate. The registry receives more than 5,000 letter petitions a month. Last month, it received 6,800 letter petitions, secretary-general told the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Supreme Court hearing Unnao rape case: Amicus curiae says exemplary compensation should be given
Making an emotional appeal at the Supreme Court, amicus curiae V Giri said that the incident IS extremely disturbing and an exemplary compensation should be given to the survivor and her family.
BJP's decision to expel Sengar belated
The BJP's decision to expel Kuldeep Sengar is seen as belated after a year-long saga of police callousness, administrative neglect and bullying by a powerful rape-accused politician. The ruling party has faced intense criticism for not taking any action against the lawmaker for over a year.
Earlier this week, the BJP claimed that Sengar had been suspended, but had refused to say when this step was taken. The BJP's announcement emerged hours after severe embarrassment in the Supreme Court for the party's government in Uttar Pradesh.
Team of CBI officers reach KGMU hospital in Lucknow
A team of CBI officers have reached King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Thursday as the Supreme Court asked the central investigating agency to finish the investigation into 29 July accident where the two aunts of the survivor died. One of the aunts (maternal) was cremated on Thursday in Subeha village under heavy police presence.
Another team of CBI officers have rushed to Sitapur jail where accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar is lodged. BJP expelled the MLA from the party today.
3 cops appointed for Unnao rape survivor's security suspended
The Uttar Pradesh government has also suspended three police personnel, including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, reported ANI.
UP BJP unit is yet to receive any information on Sengar's expulsion: Rakesh Tripathi
Reacting to Sengar's expulsion, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that The Uttar Pradesh unit is yet to receive any information on the expulsion of the rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. He said, "The decision in this regard would have been taken by the top bosses in Delhi. Let me make it clear again that Sengar was suspended from the party the day allegations were levelled against him and BJP never favours a criminal no matter at how strong position he or she is."
SC tells CBI to complete probe into 29 July accident in 7 days; we will need a month, says CBI
Supreme Court wants the CBI to complete its investigation into the Unnao survivor's accident case within seven days. CBI said they need a month to conclude the investigation.
Supreme Court order on transfer of all Unnao cases outside UP at 2 pm today
Supreme Court will pass order on transfer of all Unnao rape-related cases outside Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm today. Order on compensation to the victim and her family and also whether the victim and her lawyer should be airlifted to AIIMS will be passed at 2 pm.
Unnao rape survivor had written to CJI Gogoi
A letter by the rape survivor and her family to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, sent on 12 July, alleging grave danger to them was taken up by the Supreme Court, four days after the girl was critically injured and two of her aunts died in the crash that her family alleges was planned by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the man she has accused of rape. Gogoi had sought a report from the top court registry on the delay in bringing the letter to his notice.
BJP expels Kuldeep Singh Sengar, party realises a suspension is not enough
Realising that suspension of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not enough, the BJP leadership decided to expel Sengar who is a prime accused in the Unnao rape case. According to reports, an urgent consultation held by BJP top brass in Delhi on Wednesday night with BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh Swatantra Dev Singh and Sunil Bansal led to Sengar's expulsion. Party realises a suspension is not enough, reports further added.
Landmark Supreme Court order will enhance faith of judiciary: Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court decision in the Unnao case and called it a 'landmark order' "This will enhance the faith of people in the judiciary and will serve as a lesson to those who make a mockery of law."
Rs 25 lakh compensation, day-to-day commencement of trial, orders CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, 'We have also considered the question of interim compensation to the victim, as an interim measure we direct the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the survivor." Besides, the designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days.
SC to hear the issue of witness protection tomorrow
The Supreme Court will again hear the matter tomorrow, reports have said. Issues of witness protection will also be examined by the top court tomorrow. In a crucial hearing today, CJI Ranjan Gogoi held that five cases in Unnao rape and accident must be transferred to a "competent" court in Delhi and set 45-day deadline for the trials in these cases to conclude.
Unnao rape survivor and her family can never be compensated enough for the horror that they've faced: Congress
Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told News18 that the horror that the Unnao rape survivor and her family has been subjected to "can never be compensated" by any form of monetary compensation or token gestures of expelling the accused.
"Truth is law and order willingly kneeled before perpetrators of the crime and now an example needs to be set," he said. On the expulsion of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Shergill said, that the BJP's decision is a "classic case of 'too little, too late' and mere hogwash to escape answerability regarding government's connivance in sheltering the accused and targeting the victim."
Grateful to SC for taking cognisance of ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in UP
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the Supreme Court ordered that five cases in Unnao rape and accident to be transferred to Delhi. "Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in U.P. Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably. (sic)"
RECAP: Supreme Court order after 2 years since the FIR was lodged
On Sunday, the teen rape survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.
An FIR lodged a day after the car crash named Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others.
The girl had said that she was sexually assaulted by the politician when she went to his home to seek a job in 2017. Her father died in custody, arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Before the arrest, he was beaten up by Atul Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Sengar, and his men. Atul Sengar has also been arrested and accused of murder.
SC orders investigation into possible negligence by registry officials regarding Unnao survivor's letter
The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the secretary-general within seven days, under supervision of a sitting judge of the apex court, who will be nominated by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, into whether there was any lapse or negligence by registry officials in processing the letter of the Unnao rape victim’s mother to Gogoi.
CJI sets stringent deadline for CBI to conclude investigation in road accident
Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for the poor condition of law and order in the BJP-ruled state, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stipulated a time of seven days for the CBI to conclude its investigations into the road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Probe to be completed within seven days in the accident case, however, as an exception, CBI can take another week, but in no circumstance shall the probe extend beyond a fortnight."
Yogi Adityanath should be ashamed: DCW
The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, and said that Adityanath "should be ashamed".
Adityanath has often been the target of criticism for the increase in crimes, especially against women, in the state ever since he took charge as the chief minister.
DWC chairperson lauds CJI's order
Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, lauded Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's order to the CBI to conclude the investigation into the road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor in 7 days. She said, "Kuldeep Sengar is not far from hanging."
SC orders protection for Unnao survivor, her lawyer
The Supreme Court also ordered protection and security for the survivor and her lawyer. CRPF has been instructed to provide security to the families. Concerned Commandant of CRPF will oversee the protection and submit a report in the Supreme Court. The apex court further ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the compensation to the survivor and her family by Friday (tomorrow).
Trial courts must hear cases on day-to-day basis and conclude them within 45 days
The Supreme Court, pronouncing its order in the Unnao rape and accident case, held that the trial court must hear cases on a day-to-day basis and complete the same within 45 days. The top court also held that trial in four cases, which includes 29 July accident and the gangrape case, to be concluded within 45 days.
The Supreme Court also asked counsel for survivor's family to take their opinion with regard to shifting the survivor to Delhi. A similar opinion is to be sought by the amicus curiae from survivor's lawyer's family who was also injured and is in hospital in Lucknow's KGMU. Uttar Pradesh has also been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to the survivor and her family.
Supreme Court transfers five cases in Unnao rape and accident to a "competent" court in Delhi
Supreme Court orders transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to a "competent" court in Delhi. Supreme Court also ordered completion of the investigation into accident case in seven days. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged under POCSO and the court said that the probe must be conducted in a steady manner.
Unnao survivor and her lawyer can be shifted to Delhi, no medical impediments: Supreme Court told
Solicitor General has informed the Supreme Court bench that the survivor in the Unnao rape case and her lawyer can be shifted to Delhi and there are no medical impediments. Family's consent is paramount, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has been told.
Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer still on ventilator; condition critical but stable, says KGMU Lucknow
King George Medical University hospital, where the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are being treated in Lucknow, said that their condition is critical. "Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable. A team of experts at KGMU is treating them free of cost," the medical bulletin released by the hospital said.
Registry was in process of screening when it came to know from reports that the survivor had written to the CJI: SC told
Explaining the delay in delivering letter from the survivor in the Unnao case was not deliberate, the secretary-general told the Supreme Court that letter petitions are screened as per Supreme Court judgment. Registry was in the process of screening when it came to know from reports that the survivor had written to the CJI. The secretary-general of the registry further said that immediately, the letter was traced and placed before Ranjan Gogoi. "The delay was not deliberate," Secretary-General to Supreme Court.
Delay in delivering Unnao survivor's letter was not deliberate: Secretary-general tells CJI Gogoi
Supreme Court registry has informed CJI Ranjan Gogoi that the delay in dealing with the letter written by the survivor and her family to the CJI was not deliberate. The registry receives more than 5,000 letter petitions a month. Last month, it received 6,800 letter petitions, secretary-general told the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Supreme Court hearing Unnao rape case: Amicus curiae says exemplary compensation should be given
Making an emotional appeal at the Supreme Court, amicus curiae V Giri said that the incident IS extremely disturbing and an exemplary compensation should be given to the survivor and her family.
BJP's decision to expel Sengar belated
The BJP's decision to expel Kuldeep Sengar is seen as belated after a year-long saga of police callousness, administrative neglect and bullying by a powerful rape-accused politician. The ruling party has faced intense criticism for not taking any action against the lawmaker for over a year.
Earlier this week, the BJP claimed that Sengar had been suspended, but had refused to say when this step was taken. The BJP's announcement emerged hours after severe embarrassment in the Supreme Court for the party's government in Uttar Pradesh.
Team of CBI officers reach KGMU hospital in Lucknow
A team of CBI officers have reached King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Thursday as the Supreme Court asked the central investigating agency to finish the investigation into 29 July accident where the two aunts of the survivor died. One of the aunts (maternal) was cremated on Thursday in Subeha village under heavy police presence.
Another team of CBI officers have rushed to Sitapur jail where accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar is lodged. BJP expelled the MLA from the party today.
3 cops appointed for Unnao rape survivor's security suspended
The Uttar Pradesh government has also suspended three police personnel, including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, reported ANI.
UP BJP unit is yet to receive any information on Sengar's expulsion: Rakesh Tripathi
Reacting to Sengar's expulsion, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that The Uttar Pradesh unit is yet to receive any information on the expulsion of the rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. He said, "The decision in this regard would have been taken by the top bosses in Delhi. Let me make it clear again that Sengar was suspended from the party the day allegations were levelled against him and BJP never favours a criminal no matter at how strong position he or she is."
SC tells CBI to complete probe into 29 July accident in 7 days; we will need a month, says CBI
Supreme Court wants the CBI to complete its investigation into the Unnao survivor's accident case within seven days. CBI said they need a month to conclude the investigation.
Supreme Court order on transfer of all Unnao cases outside UP at 2 pm today
Supreme Court will pass order on transfer of all Unnao rape-related cases outside Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm today. Order on compensation to the victim and her family and also whether the victim and her lawyer should be airlifted to AIIMS will be passed at 2 pm.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's latest 'suspension' order invited heavy criticism for the party
The BJP recently announced that Sengar was suspended from the party in 2018, which raked up several questions. According to reports, Sengar was suspended in April 2018, even though no media house reported it. On asking the party, spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "We had not issued any press release then, but I am officially stating this now when you have asked me," BJP spokesperson said.
Unnao rape survivor had written to CJI Gogoi
A letter by the rape survivor and her family to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, sent on 12 July, alleging grave danger to them was taken up by the Supreme Court, four days after the girl was critically injured and two of her aunts died in the crash that her family alleges was planned by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the man she has accused of rape. Gogoi had sought a report from the top court registry on the delay in bringing the letter to his notice.
BJP expels Kuldeep Singh Sengar, party realises a suspension is not enough
Realising that suspension of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not enough, the BJP leadership decided to expel Sengar who is a prime accused in the Unnao rape case. According to reports, an urgent consultation held by BJP top brass in Delhi on Wednesday night with BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh Swatantra Dev Singh and Sunil Bansal led to Sengar's expulsion. Party realises a suspension is not enough, reports further added.