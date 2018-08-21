Supreme Court judges will contribute Rs 25,000 each to Kerala flood relief fund, says CJI Dipak Misra

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute Rs 25,000 each to the Kerala flood relief fund, informed Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday.

The apex court bench helmed by the CJI and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud made the observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country.

The top court bench made the observation after Attorney General KK Venugopal referred to the tragedy that has hit the southern state.

According to media reports, the AG had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the flood relief fund. The calamity has also grabbed global attention.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. Kerala Chief Minister confirmed on Saturday that the death toll due to the floods has increased to 357. He added that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.