SC Hearing on CAA LIVE Updates: 143 pleas challenging constitutionality of law to be taken up by apex court today

SC Hearing on CAA Latest Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, which had issued notice to the Centre on various pleas is likely to hear 132 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.
Some of the petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation which came into force on 10 January. The apex court had on 9 January refused to entertain a plea seeking that the CAA be declared constitutional, saying the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence that endeavour should be for peace.
IUML said in its plea that CAA violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on 12 December, turning it into an Act.
IUML seeks an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015 and Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.
The petition had alleged that the government's CAA was against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.
The plea filed by Ramesh, said the Act is a "brazen attack" on core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".
Ramesh said the substantial questions of law, including whether religion can be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arises for consideration of the court as it is a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.
"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea said.
Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA, including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
Several other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate ML Sharma, and law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 09:09:03 IST
Highlights
Protest all you want, won't re-write CAA: Amit Shah tells protesters
Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continues unabated across various parts of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah has squarely told the citizens opposing the law that their agitation will not bear fruits, as he is unwilling to change his mind on the matter,
“Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests,” Shah said of the amended law which will enable the government to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it,” he said.
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
Who are the petitioners who filed pleas against CAA?
The petitioners who have combinedly filed over 140 pleas in the Supreme Court alone, form a diverse group of individuals, social organisations and political parties. The list of petitioners includes several political parties -- the chief of them being the Congress, the DMK, CPI, CPM, Indian Union Muslim League or IUML, Asaduddin Owasi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.
Individual citizens like Tehseen Poonawalla, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization like United against Hate, student group like AASU are among peitioners in the case.
Daughters of renowned poet Munawwar rana among 160 women booked for protesting against CAA, NRC in UP
Meanwhile, Shaheen Bagh protesters refuse to budge despite L-G's bid to dissolve stand-off; say, will allow school buses, ambulances
Latest news reports from Shaheen Bagh suggest that the protesters, who have been occupying a two-kilometre road stretch since about a month, have refused to budge from their spot amid requests that traffic should be allowed to pass. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal spoke to a delegation of protesters last night and asked them to stop their protests. However, the protesters did say that they will try to ensure that school buses and ambulances are not thwarted because of the protests.
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
Police foils bid for overnight sit-in protest near SC ahead of cruicial CAA hearing
Around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the hearing on the contentious law in the apex court. The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area, a police official said.
Students of universities in North East call for shutdown of educational institutes in view of SC hearing on CAA today
Students unions of nine universities across the North East have called for a "total shutdown" of all varsities and colleges on Wednesday in view of the Supreme Court hearing on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Students of six universities of Assam and one each of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have called for the protest. Simultaneously, the Cotton University Students Union has called for a mass protest from 10 am to 5 pm inside the campus and appealed the general public to join them.
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
SC to hear 132 pleas challenging constitutionality of CAA today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, which had issued notice to the Centre on various pleas is likely to hear 132 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:09 (IST)
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
Critics of CAA argue law is unconstitutional; on what grounds?
CAA violates right to equality: A key criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act is that the law defies basic principles of equality and the tenets of secularism and equality enshrined in India's Constitution. One of the many counts on which the law arguably flouts Constitution is that by introducing a religious facet into the citizenship acquisition process, the CAA violates Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees equality amongst all the people, irrespective of whether they are citizens or non-citizens.
CAA defies principles of secularism: Critics also argue that it violates principles of secularism as the clear intent of law is to help people of six specific religions acquire citizenship more easily. In fact, India's demography erases any doubt that the only major community being specifically filtered out are Muslims. This means that bonafide Muslim citizens who do not possess sufficient documents to prove citizenship, as well as Muslim minorities like Ahmadiyas, Rohingyas and Baloch's fleeing persecution in their countries will have to wait longer for citizenship with due to no other plausible reason, other than the fact that they are Muslims.
08:48 (IST)
Protest all you want, won't re-write CAA: Amit Shah tells protesters
Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continues unabated across various parts of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah has squarely told the citizens opposing the law that their agitation will not bear fruits, as he is unwilling to change his mind on the matter,
“Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests,” Shah said of the amended law which will enable the government to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it,” he said.
08:38 (IST)
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
Who are the petitioners who filed pleas against CAA?
The petitioners who have combinedly filed over 140 pleas in the Supreme Court alone, form a diverse group of individuals, social organisations and political parties. The list of petitioners includes several political parties -- the chief of them being the Congress, the DMK, CPI, CPM, Indian Union Muslim League or IUML, Asaduddin Owasi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.
Individual citizens like Tehseen Poonawalla, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization like United against Hate, student group like AASU are among peitioners in the case.
08:26 (IST)
Daughters of renowned poet Munawwar rana among 160 women booked for protesting against CAA, NRC in UP
08:17 (IST)
Meanwhile, Shaheen Bagh protesters refuse to budge despite L-G's bid to dissolve stand-off; say, will allow school buses, ambulances
Latest news reports from Shaheen Bagh suggest that the protesters, who have been occupying a two-kilometre road stretch since about a month, have refused to budge from their spot amid requests that traffic should be allowed to pass. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal spoke to a delegation of protesters last night and asked them to stop their protests. However, the protesters did say that they will try to ensure that school buses and ambulances are not thwarted because of the protests.
08:05 (IST)
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
Police foils bid for overnight sit-in protest near SC ahead of cruicial CAA hearing
Around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the hearing on the contentious law in the apex court. The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area, a police official said.
08:04 (IST)
Students of universities in North East call for shutdown of educational institutes in view of SC hearing on CAA today
Students unions of nine universities across the North East have called for a "total shutdown" of all varsities and colleges on Wednesday in view of the Supreme Court hearing on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Students of six universities of Assam and one each of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have called for the protest. Simultaneously, the Cotton University Students Union has called for a mass protest from 10 am to 5 pm inside the campus and appealed the general public to join them.
08:02 (IST)
SC hearing on CAA Latest News Update
SC to hear 132 pleas challenging constitutionality of CAA today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, which had issued notice to the Centre on various pleas is likely to hear 132 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.