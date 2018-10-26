Supreme Court hearing Alok Verma plea LATEST updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join him in protesting against the prime minister's isgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block investigation into what he alleges is the Rafale scam. He will be leading the Congress party's march to the CBI headquarters from Lodhi road.

The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to join the Congress-led protests outside all CBI offices today. Party chief Mamata Banerjee said that the CBI has unfortunately turned into BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) and announced that the party will support the protests against government's bid to destroy the institution of India's highest investigative agency.

TrinaA three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of Indian Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph is set to hear a petition filed by CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging order of the CVC divesting him of the functions, duties and powers of CBI director. The same bench will also hear PIL filed by an NGO Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the legality pf government order sidelining the CBI chief.

According to latest reports, senior advocate Fali S Nariman will represent CBI director Alok Verma in court, meanwhile, the CVC will be represented by Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. Advocates Mukul Rohtagi and Amrendra Sharan are appearing for Special Director of CBI, Rakesh Asthana.

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against CBI director Alok Verma without consulting other members of the panel that selected him.

In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, Kharge accused him of acting "arbitrarily" and creating a "false equivalence of charges" between the CBI director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Kharge was part of a three-member panel headed by Modi that had selected Verma last year to head the CBI. The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.

CBI, meanwhile, seems to have pulled off a move thereby which Alok Verma's plea in Supreme Court might not hold water in the courtroom. On Thursday, CBI announced that Verma - irrespective of the fact that he has been stripped off his powers and been sent on forced leave since 23 October - will still retain the position of Director in the CBI. At the same time, his deputy Rakesh Asthana, who was also sent on leave along with his boss, would retain his post of Special Director.

As reports pointed out, "given this last-minute unprecedented development, Verma’s petition challenging the government decision to take away his powers and send him on forced leave sounds paradoxical; how can a petition be heard against the government for removing the CBI chief when the CBI itself has come out on the front-foot and announced that Alok Verma will still be heading the country’s central investigating agency?"

As the CBI deals with an unprecedented internal crisis, all eyes are on the Supreme Court on Friday when its Director Alok Verma's plea against the Centre's order divesting him of duties and sending him on leave is slated to come up, amid high drama Thursday over the presence of Intelligence Bureau officers outside his official residence in New Delhi.

Ahead of the hearing in the apex court, the CBI clarified Verma and Rakesh Asthana, who are locked in a bitter feud that triggered the crisis, will remain its Director and Special Director, in a bid to stress they were not removed from their posts. Both Verma and Astana were stripped of their powers and sent on leave by the Centre on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The statement by a CBI spokesman in which it was also said appointment of Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao to discharge the duties of the agency director was only an interim arrangement came amid an escalating attack by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Modi government over the crisis in the country's premier probe agency.

The spokesman said the arrangement will continue until the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) decides on its probe into graft allegations against the CBI's top two officers.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan and a news conference later in Delhi, Gandhi said forcing Verma to go on indefinite leave was "illegal" and alleged it was done as the government "panicked" over the possibility of him investigating the controversial Rafale jet deal.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar rejected as "manufactured lie" Gandhi's charge that government panicked over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale deal.

At a news conference, the union minister also emphatically said that the CBI chief was not removed and only sent on leave.

In a veiled reference to Nageswara Rao, Gandhi also alleged that the interim charge of the agency has been given to a person who has cases against him so that the prime minister can control him.

In a related development, the Supreme Court said it would consider according urgent hearing to a PIL seeking court-monitored SIT probe into the allegations of corruption against various CBI officials, including Asthana.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO 'Common Cause' that there were wider issues of corruption affecting the probe agency and the PIL needed to be heard urgently.

In his legal challenge before the apex court, Verma also sought stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving interim charge of his post to Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer.

Verma's petition is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. It will come up along with the petition filed by 'Common Cause'.

The CBI chief contended that the decision taken "overnight" by the Centre and the CVC to divest him of his role as the head of the probe agency was "patently illegal" and such interference "erodes" the independence and autonomy of the institution.

A row also broke out after four men belonging to the Intelligence Bureau(IB) were picked up outside Verma's official residence.

While Home Ministry officials said the four men were on "routine, covert" duties in the high security area outside Verma's 2 Janpath residence, sources said they were taken away by police and questioned.

The IB is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting intelligence on situations that may affect public order and internal security. Among other things, its units are "routinely" deployed in "sensitive areas", a Home Ministry official said.

At times, this is done in association with local law enforcement agencies, and at other times, a surprise element is built in, he added.

This also enables law enforcement agencies to respond immediately to developing situations. The officials carry their identity cards since they are on "routine duties", he explained.

"This is unlike surveillance, which is done without any visible appurtenances. One unit, in the early hours of today, halted at Janpath where there was an unusual collection of people," the official said.

This was with a view to check why people had collected at the location.

"This is a high security zone where several protectees reside. Unfortunately, their presence was projected otherwise," another official said.

Though police sources said the men were being interrogated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma denied that police detained and questioned them.

The CBI which refused to comment on the question about the status of Verma and Asthana Wednesday issued a clarification saying, "Alok Verma continues to remain Director of CBI, Asthana remains Special Director."

"M Nageswar Rao is looking after duties and functions of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations," CBI Spokesperson said in a statement

The CBI also rubbished as false a news report that files related to several crucial cases, including that of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, was under the consideration of Verma when he was divested of his powers by the Centre in a midnight order.

“This is being manufactured by vested interests. Every file in the CBI at each level is accounted for,” he added.x