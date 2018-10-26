Supreme Court hearing Alok Verma plea LATEST updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several top Congress leaders have courted arrest barely 200 metres from the CBI headquarters. Dramatic visuals played out in the high security area of national capital as Opposition protesters jostled with policemen and tried to breach the barricade.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the party as it staged a protest march from Delhi's Dayal Singh college. The party is demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Apart from limiting CBI's interim director from taking any policy decisions, the Supreme Court also ruled that all decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao since 23 October should be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelop.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled that the CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao will not take any decision on policy matter. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that Rao may only undertake the agency's routine work in his capacity as interim chief, adding that the court can't allow this matter to prolong in the interest of country.
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order by the Central government to send him on leave, Bar and Bench reported.
Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Special Director Rakesh Asthana, said: "It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join him in protesting against the prime minister's isgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block investigation into what he alleges is the Rafale scam. He will be leading the Congress party's march to the CBI headquarters from Lodhi road.
The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.
The Trinamool Congress has decided to join the Congress-led protests outside all CBI offices today. Party chief Mamata Banerjee said that the CBI has unfortunately turned into BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) and announced that the party will support the protests against government's bid to destroy the institution of India's highest investigative agency.
TrinaA three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of Indian Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph is set to hear a petition filed by CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging order of the CVC divesting him of the functions, duties and powers of CBI director. The same bench will also hear PIL filed by an NGO Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the legality pf government order sidelining the CBI chief.
According to latest reports, senior advocate Fali S Nariman will represent CBI director Alok Verma in court, meanwhile, the CVC will be represented by Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. Advocates Mukul Rohtagi and Amrendra Sharan are appearing for Special Director of CBI, Rakesh Asthana.
Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against CBI director Alok Verma without consulting other members of the panel that selected him.
In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, Kharge accused him of acting "arbitrarily" and creating a "false equivalence of charges" between the CBI director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
Kharge was part of a three-member panel headed by Modi that had selected Verma last year to head the CBI. The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.
Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 13:59 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders to be taken to Lodhi road police station
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Pramod Tiwari and Ahmed Patel are being taken to the Lodhi Road police station. They were detained after they refused to turn back the procession they were trying to lead to the CBI headquarters. The leaders, instead parked themselves merely 200 metres from the CBI HQ.
Raj Babbar, Congress workers held from outside CBI's Lucknow office
Congress workers, who were holding a sit-in dharna outside the CBI office in Lucknow, under the leadership of state Congress committee president Raj Babbar have been detained. Babbar was also taken into custody. He accused the central government of dividing society and destroying constitutional institutions. The CBI has been dragged into the controversy to suppress the corruption by the Prime Minister and his cronies, he added. "This is Modi's jugaad to save himself," he said.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Rahul Gandhi, top Congress leaders courts arrest near CBI Headquarters
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several top Congress leaders have courted arrest barely 200 metres from the CBI headquarters. Dramatic visuals played out in the high security area of national capital as Opposition protesters jostled with policemen and tried to breach the barricade. Meanwhile, Rahul courted arrests amid chants of 'Chowkidar Chor hai'.
CBI officials, like Caesar's wife should be above suspicion, says Arun jaitley
Finance Minister Arun jaitley said the Supreme Court order on the CBI is a positive development. He said: "The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. Government has no interest for or against any individual. The Centre is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI."
Watch: Showdown in heart of Delhi as police detains Congress workers trying to breach barricade outside CBI HQ
INC leaders try to break police barricade ahead of CBI HQ; situation remains tensed
A huge mob of protesters has gathered just 200 metres away from the CBI headquarters. A show-down of sorts seems to be developing between the cops and protesters in the heart of the national capital as some of the protesters are trying to break through the barricades set up by the police. The tension seems to be rising as the police waits for the protests to precipitate. Meanwhile, the mob too has refused to budge.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also climbed atop a bus parked in front of the barricade and is sitting there.
Water canon fired at Congress protesters in Chandigarh
Police use water cannon at Congress workers who are protesting against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma in Chandigarh.
Congress march stopped by police ahead of CBI HQ
As Rahul Gandhi lead Congress protest march against removal of CBI director, the Delhi Police stopped the protesters just ahead of the CBI headquarters. The road leading up to the CBI HQ was heavily barricaded. The protesters were stopped barely 200 metres before the CBI headquarter.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Dayal Sing College, leads Congress' march
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the party as it staged a protest march from Delhi's Dayal Singh college. The party is demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Senior congress leaders joined by rebel JDU leader Sharad Yadav at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for protest march
Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma arrived at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, the starting point of the Congress protest march. Expelled JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has also joined the Congress protest.
Meanwhile, Congress takes out march against CBI shake-up
As the Supreme Court heard petitions filed by Alok Verma and Prashant Bhushan, the Congress launched its protest near all offices of CBI across the country. In New delhi, the party started off its march from Lodhi Road.
What the Supreme Court said in today's ruling?
Hearing CBI director Alok Verma and Prashant Bhushan's NGO Common Cause's plea, the Supreme Court made the following observations:
All decisions of interim chief to be submitted in sealed cover to SC; next hearing on 12 Nov
Apart from limiting CBI's interim director from taking any policy decisions, the Supreme Court also ruled that all decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao since 23 October should be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelop.
Court monitored SC probe to have restricted scope, will only explore prima facie case of wrong doing
The Supreme Court, in a bid to find a solution to the current impasse at CBI, has ordered a time bound Supreme COurt monitored probe against both Astahan and Verma. The court, however, said that at this stage, the enquiry will be only to find out whether there is a prima facie case of corruption against the CBI officials.
Nageshwar Rao to remain interim CBI chief, but won't take any decision, says SC
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled that the CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao will not take any decision on policy matter. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that Rao may only undertake the agency's routine work in his capacity as interim chief, adding that the court can't allow this matter to prolong in the interest of country.
SC extends time to submit report to 2 weeks; retd SC judge to oversee probe
The Supreme Court has extended the time span to submit the report on CVC enquiry against Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana to two weeks. The Chief Justice, however, denied a similar request to extend the time span to three weeks. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the CVC probe wil be monitered by retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.
Breaking News: Police sources say Opposition march won't be allowed to reach near CBI HQ
CNN-News18 reported that the Congress march to the CBI headquarter will be blocked just before it reaches the agency's office. The police sources told the news channel that the protesters will be stopped just before they approach CBI headquarters. Meanwhile, the Congress party vowed to continue its protest despite all resistance.
Heavy police bundobust at CBI HQ in Delhi, ahead of Congress protests
The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.
Apart from Delhi Police, CISF personnel have also been deployed outside the agency's office. The police has barricaded the entrance to the CBI's office and has kept ambulances, riot control teams on standby.
CBI vs CBI will also witness the clash of ‘Legal Titans’
As the battle between the warring Number 1 and Number 2 of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reaches to the Supreme Court, the feud has now assumed an important constitutional question: Whether procedures were followed by the CVC when it unilaterally divested Alok Verma of his powers.
Now, as the fight reaches to the Supreme Court, it will also witness the clash of ‘legal luminaries’. The fact that Alok Verma is represented by India’s towering jurist and legal luminary Fali S Nariman, while Rakesh Astahan will be represented with former Attorney General and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, one can expect enough ‘heat’ in the courtroom.
Just another case, says Rakesh Asthana's counsel Mukul Rohatgi ahead of SC hearing
Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Special Director Rakesh Asthana, said: "It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is."
In CBI vs CBI row, court to decide upon technicalities of CBI director's appointment, removal
As political as the discussion relating to the CBI shake-up may have become, the Supreme court of India is set to decide upon the technicalities of procedures laid down in appointment of the CBI director. The apex court will decide whether the government followed all laid-down procedure when they sent Alok verma on leave. The court is also likely to take note of allegations of corruption against senior ranking officials. Advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought a SIT monitored probe against all corrupt officials, including Rakesh Asthana.
Rakesh Asthana's counsel, Mukul Rohoatgi leaves home to reach SC
TMC's Nadeem-ul Haq to join Congress march to CBI HQ
Trinamool Congress will join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma; Visuals from outside CBI headquarters in Delhi. Party leader Nadeem-ul Haq will join the Congress protest as TMC representative.
Rahul Gandhi urges people to join protests against 'PM’s disgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block Rafale probe
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join him in protesting against the prime minister's isgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block investigation into what he alleges is the Rafale scam. He will be leading the Congress party's march to the CBI headquarters from Lodhi road.
Heavy security outside CBI HQ; additional forces deployed
The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.
CVC cannot curtail CBI chief’s tenure, selection panel's nod important to touch agency's director
The Supreme Court will examine today that whether the government and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) were right in unilaterally forcing the CBI Director on leave, even if they acted under the assumption that the move will restore public faith in the country’s premier investigative agency.
However, according to a report in The Hindu, legal experts opine that the CBI director cannot be transfered or stripped of his powers unilaterally by the CVC.
Legal experts refer to Section 4B(2) of the DSPE Act, which mandates that the CBI Director cannot be “transferred” without the previous consent of a high-power committee chaired by the Prime Minister. They say that since the CBI Director is appointed on the recommendation of this committee which has the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India as members. Relieving the CBI chief of his post would, as a natural corollary, require taking the consent of this committee.
CBI reiterating that Alok Verma remains its chief may tilt scales against him in SC today
According to a report in Newslaundry, CBI's recent statement, reiterating that both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana continue to hold their posts seems to have dampened Verma's arguments challenging government's decision to send him on leave.
"Given this last-minute unprecedented development, Verma’s petition challenging the government decision to take away his powers and send him on forced leave sounds paradoxical; how can a petition be heard against the government for removing the CBI chief when the CBI itself has come out on the front-foot and announced that Alok Verma will still be heading the country’s central investigating agency?," the report argues.
Security beefed up outside regional CBI offices ahead of Congress-led protests
Update: Fali S Nariman, Sanjay Hegde to represent Alok Verma
Senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Sanjay Hegde will represent Director of Central bureau of Investigation, ALok Kumar Verma in the Supreme Court Today. Verma had moved the apex court against government order to send him on leave, alleging tacit interference in the agency's functioning. The hearing is set to begin shortly.
TMC pledges support to Congress' protests outside all CBI offices across nation
The Trinamool Congress has decided to join the Congress-led protests outside all CBI offices today. Party chief Mamata Banerjee said that the CBI has unfortunately turned into BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) and announced that the party will support the protests against government's bid to destroy the institution of India's highest investigative agency.
Party leader Nadeem-ul Haq is expected to remain present outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.
As CBI feud becomes public knowledge, bureau claims it's functioning normally, image will not be tarnished
The CBI spokesperson sought to allay fears of the agency's image crumbling down in international arena as the spat between CBI's number one and number two officials have reached the Supreme Court. He said that the bureau continues to function normally, under the interim chief M Nageshwar Rao, and set aside apprehensions that the agency's image will be tarnished.
He, however, rubbished media reports suggesting that a possible probe in Rafale deal was the cause behind Alok Verma being sidelined as CBI chief.
CBI rubishes media reports suggesting files were removed from HQ to halt probe
The CBI spokesperson described as "false" news report that appeared in a section of media suggesting that seven files were removed.
It is "false news. This is being manufactured by vested interest. Every file in CBI at each level is accounted for. These news stories appearing in the media will have an adverse impact on the credibility of the agency. The CBI is fighting cases internationally. Credibility shouldn't suffer," the spokesperson said.
Latest CBI purge may hit extradition pleas pending in international courts
Even as the Centre tried to justify its move to shake things up in the CBI in its “fight against corruption”, there seem to be worries over its impact in international courts where India is seeking extradition of economic fugitives, including Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Malaya.
The Tribune reported that there are speculations that lawyers could use the government’s action against CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana in response to charges of corruption against each other as a proof of “state of affairs in the agency” to make cases of these economic offenders stronger.
Alok Verma still chief, says CBI day before top court hears his petition
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers, will remain its director and the agency's number two Rakesh Asthana will continue as the special director, while M Nageshwar Rao has been given interim charge of the agency.
"Alok Verma continues to remain the Director of the CBI, Rakesh Asthana remains as Special Director and M Nageshwar Rao is looking after duties and functions of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations," the spokesperson told reporters.
SC bench headed by CJI to hear two pleas relating to CBI vs CBI row today
A three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph is set to hear a petition filed by CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging order of the CVC divesting him of the functions, duties and powers of CBI director. The same bench will also hear PIL filed by an NGO Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the legality pf government order sidelining the CBI chief.
Bhushan's plea also seeks an SIT monitored probe against corrupt officials of the agency, including Rakesh Asthana.
Fali S Nariman to represent Alok Verma in SC, Tushar Mehta appears for CVC
According to latest reports, senior advocate Fali S Nariman will represent CBI director Alok Verma in court, meanwhile, the CVC will be represented by Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. Advocates Mukul Rohtagi and Amrendra Sharan are appearing for Special Director of CBI, Rakesh Asthana.
Rahul to lead protests outside CBI headquarters, demands chief Alok Verma's reinstatement
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the party as it stages protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Rahul tweeted he will lead the party's protests outside the CBI headquarters in CGO complex in the national capital.
No meeting of the selection committee was convened to deliberate Alok Verma's removal as prescribed under law: Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge is part of a three-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had selected Alok Verma last year to head the CBI. The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.
He said that "no meeting of the selection committee was convened to deliberate on this issue as prescribed under law". Kharge also accused Modi and his government of resorting to "snooping" on Verma to "cover-up" the Rafale 'scam'.
Modi acting arbitrality and creating a false equivalence of charges: Kharge
Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against CBI director Alok Verma without consulting other members of the panel that selected him.
In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, Kharge accused him of acting "arbitrarily" and creating a "false equivalence of charges" between the CBI director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
Supreme Court hearing likely at 10.30 am on Friday
CBI's last minute manoeuvre to counter exiled chief Alok Verma in Supreme Court today
CBI, meanwhile, seems to have pulled off a move thereby which Alok Verma's plea in Supreme Court might not hold water in the courtroom. On Thursday, CBI announced that Verma - irrespective of the fact that he has been stripped off his powers and been sent on forced leave since 23 October - will still retain the position of Director in the CBI. At the same time, his deputy Rakesh Asthana, who was also sent on leave along with his boss, would retain his post of Special Director.
As Newslaundry pointed out, "given this last-minute unprecedented development, Verma’s petition challenging the government decision to take away his powers and send him on forced leave sounds paradoxical; how can a petition be heard against the government for removing the CBI chief when the CBI itself has come out on the front-foot and announced that Alok Verma will still be heading the country’s central investigating agency?"
'Hurdles' the special director has posed at CBI 'have now been compounded by his complicity in concocting evidence to impugn' his reputation: Alok Verma
Referring to Asthana in his petition, without naming him, Verma said the "hurdles" the special director has posed at the CBI "have now been compounded by his complicity in concocting evidence to impugn" his reputation. "Over the recent past, although all functionaries within the CBI... have agreed on a certain course of action, the special director has been of a different view."
Verma has sought to have quashed the orders of the DoPT and CVC divesting him of his duties at the CBI, which he has referred to as "impugned orders" throughout his Supreme Court petition. "It is submitted that the impugned orders are manifestly arbitrary, sans natural justice and without due process," the CBI chief said.
Unblemished record of 35 years, claims Alok Verma in his SC petition
In his petition, Verma also stated that he is a senior member of Indian Police Service with an unblemished record and an experience of over 35 years. In light of the same, he was appointed Director of CBI in January 2017 for “a statutory two-year term”.
Verma added that there are occasions when certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government.
Rakesh Asthana stymied investigation in sensitive cases, Alok Verma tells Supreme Court
Alok Verma has alleged in his petition in Supreme Court that Special Director Rakesh Asthana stymied decisions which were crucial to the investigation of certain cases. In his petition, Verma has alleged that Asthana had concocted evidence to “impugn his reputation”, whereupon an FIR was registered against the latter, After Asthana had challenged the same in Delhi High Court yesterday, a few hours later, a decision was taken by the central government to send Verma on leave.
Forcing Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave was 'illegal', says Rahul: Congress plans protests across India today
The statement by a CBI spokesman in which it was also said appointment of Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao to discharge the duties of the agency director was only an interim arrangement came amid an escalating attack by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Modi government over the crisis in the country's premier probe agency.
Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan and a news conference later in Delhi, Rahul said forcing Verma to go on indefinite leave was "illegal" and alleged it was done as the government "panicked" over the possibility of him investigating the controversial Rafale jet deal.
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar rejected as "manufactured lie" Gandhi's charge that government panicked over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale deal.
All eyes on Supreme Court
As the CBI deals with an unprecedented internal crisis, all eyes are on the Supreme Court on Friday when its Director Alok Verma's plea against the Centre's order divesting him of duties and sending him on leave is slated to come up, amid high drama Thursday over the presence of Intelligence Bureau officers outside his official residence in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders to be taken to Lodhi road police station
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Pramod Tiwari and Ahmed Patel are being taken to the Lodhi Road police station. They were detained after they refused to turn back the procession they were trying to lead to the CBI headquarters. The leaders, instead parked themselves merely 200 metres from the CBI HQ.
Raj Babbar, Congress workers held from outside CBI's Lucknow office
Congress workers, who were holding a sit-in dharna outside the CBI office in Lucknow, under the leadership of state Congress committee president Raj Babbar have been detained. Babbar was also taken into custody. He accused the central government of dividing society and destroying constitutional institutions. The CBI has been dragged into the controversy to suppress the corruption by the Prime Minister and his cronies, he added. "This is Modi's jugaad to save himself," he said.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Rahul Gandhi, top Congress leaders courts arrest near CBI Headquarters
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several top Congress leaders have courted arrest barely 200 metres from the CBI headquarters. Dramatic visuals played out in the high security area of national capital as Opposition protesters jostled with policemen and tried to breach the barricade. Meanwhile, Rahul courted arrests amid chants of 'Chowkidar Chor hai'.
Watch: First govt reaction after SC hearing on Alok Verma plea
"The Supreme Court has further strengthened the fairness criteria. They have appointed a retired judge for the probe and given a time limit to ensure that the truth comes out. The truth coming out is in larger interest of the country. The government considers it as a very positive move," says Union minister Arun Jaitley.
CBI officials, like Caesar's wife should be above suspicion, says Arun jaitley
Finance Minister Arun jaitley said the Supreme Court order on the CBI is a positive development. He said: "The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. Government has no interest for or against any individual. The Centre is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI."
Watch: Showdown in heart of Delhi as police detains Congress workers trying to breach barricade outside CBI HQ
INC leaders try to break police barricade ahead of CBI HQ; situation remains tensed
A huge mob of protesters has gathered just 200 metres away from the CBI headquarters. A show-down of sorts seems to be developing between the cops and protesters in the heart of the national capital as some of the protesters are trying to break through the barricades set up by the police. The tension seems to be rising as the police waits for the protests to precipitate. Meanwhile, the mob too has refused to budge.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also climbed atop a bus parked in front of the barricade and is sitting there.
Water canon fired at Congress protesters in Chandigarh
Police use water cannon at Congress workers who are protesting against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma in Chandigarh.
Congress march stopped by police ahead of CBI HQ
As Rahul Gandhi lead Congress protest march against removal of CBI director, the Delhi Police stopped the protesters just ahead of the CBI headquarters. The road leading up to the CBI HQ was heavily barricaded. The protesters were stopped barely 200 metres before the CBI headquarter.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Dayal Sing College, leads Congress' march
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the party as it staged a protest march from Delhi's Dayal Singh college. The party is demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Delhi Police block Lodhi road as Congress top brass descends on streets
Senior congress leaders joined by rebel JDU leader Sharad Yadav at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for protest march
Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma arrived at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, the starting point of the Congress protest march. Expelled JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has also joined the Congress protest.
Meanwhile, Congress takes out march against CBI shake-up
As the Supreme Court heard petitions filed by Alok Verma and Prashant Bhushan, the Congress launched its protest near all offices of CBI across the country. In New delhi, the party started off its march from Lodhi Road.
What the Supreme Court said in today's ruling?
Hearing CBI director Alok Verma and Prashant Bhushan's NGO Common Cause's plea, the Supreme Court made the following observations:
All decisions of interim chief to be submitted in sealed cover to SC; next hearing on 12 Nov
Apart from limiting CBI's interim director from taking any policy decisions, the Supreme Court also ruled that all decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao since 23 October should be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelop.
Court monitored SC probe to have restricted scope, will only explore prima facie case of wrong doing
The Supreme Court, in a bid to find a solution to the current impasse at CBI, has ordered a time bound Supreme COurt monitored probe against both Astahan and Verma. The court, however, said that at this stage, the enquiry will be only to find out whether there is a prima facie case of corruption against the CBI officials.
Nageshwar Rao to remain interim CBI chief, but won't take any decision, says SC
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled that the CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao will not take any decision on policy matter. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that Rao may only undertake the agency's routine work in his capacity as interim chief, adding that the court can't allow this matter to prolong in the interest of country.
SC extends time to submit report to 2 weeks; retd SC judge to oversee probe
The Supreme Court has extended the time span to submit the report on CVC enquiry against Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana to two weeks. The Chief Justice, however, denied a similar request to extend the time span to three weeks. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the CVC probe wil be monitered by retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.
CJI orders CVC to conclude inquiry within 10 days, SC to monitor probe
According to latest reports, the Supreme Court allowed a CVC probe against the CBI director. The court suggested that a court-monitored investigation should be concluded within a span of 10 days. Following this, the government has sought more time form the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court hearing begins, Fali S Nariman starts arguments on behalf of CBI director Alok Verma
Breaking News: Police sources say Opposition march won't be allowed to reach near CBI HQ
CNN-News18 reported that the Congress march to the CBI headquarter will be blocked just before it reaches the agency's office. The police sources told the news channel that the protesters will be stopped just before they approach CBI headquarters. Meanwhile, the Congress party vowed to continue its protest despite all resistance.
Breaking: Rakesh Asthana moves court challenging govt order to send him on leave
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order by the Central government to send him on leave, Bar and Bench reported. Asthana's petition was filed through advocate Amit Anand Chowdhury a few minutes back.
Heavy police bundobust at CBI HQ in Delhi, ahead of Congress protests
The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.
Apart from Delhi Police, CISF personnel have also been deployed outside the agency's office. The police has barricaded the entrance to the CBI's office and has kept ambulances, riot control teams on standby.
CBI vs CBI will also witness the clash of ‘Legal Titans’
As the battle between the warring Number 1 and Number 2 of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reaches to the Supreme Court, the feud has now assumed an important constitutional question: Whether procedures were followed by the CVC when it unilaterally divested Alok Verma of his powers.
Now, as the fight reaches to the Supreme Court, it will also witness the clash of ‘legal luminaries’. The fact that Alok Verma is represented by India’s towering jurist and legal luminary Fali S Nariman, while Rakesh Astahan will be represented with former Attorney General and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, one can expect enough ‘heat’ in the courtroom.
Just another case, says Rakesh Asthana's counsel Mukul Rohatgi ahead of SC hearing
Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Special Director Rakesh Asthana, said: "It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is."
In CBI vs CBI row, court to decide upon technicalities of CBI director's appointment, removal
As political as the discussion relating to the CBI shake-up may have become, the Supreme court of India is set to decide upon the technicalities of procedures laid down in appointment of the CBI director. The apex court will decide whether the government followed all laid-down procedure when they sent Alok verma on leave. The court is also likely to take note of allegations of corruption against senior ranking officials. Advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought a SIT monitored probe against all corrupt officials, including Rakesh Asthana.
Rakesh Asthana's counsel, Mukul Rohoatgi leaves home to reach SC
TMC's Nadeem-ul Haq to join Congress march to CBI HQ
Trinamool Congress will join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma; Visuals from outside CBI headquarters in Delhi. Party leader Nadeem-ul Haq will join the Congress protest as TMC representative.
Rahul Gandhi urges people to join protests against 'PM’s disgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block Rafale probe
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join him in protesting against the prime minister's isgraceful and unconstitutional attempt' to block investigation into what he alleges is the Rafale scam. He will be leading the Congress party's march to the CBI headquarters from Lodhi road.
Heavy security outside CBI HQ; additional forces deployed
The security outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the Congress-led protests. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces and water canons for mob control. All the roads leading to the agency's headquarters have also been blocked, India Today reported.
CVC cannot curtail CBI chief’s tenure, selection panel's nod important to touch agency's director
The Supreme Court will examine today that whether the government and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) were right in unilaterally forcing the CBI Director on leave, even if they acted under the assumption that the move will restore public faith in the country’s premier investigative agency.
However, according to a report in The Hindu, legal experts opine that the CBI director cannot be transfered or stripped of his powers unilaterally by the CVC.
Legal experts refer to Section 4B(2) of the DSPE Act, which mandates that the CBI Director cannot be “transferred” without the previous consent of a high-power committee chaired by the Prime Minister. They say that since the CBI Director is appointed on the recommendation of this committee which has the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India as members. Relieving the CBI chief of his post would, as a natural corollary, require taking the consent of this committee.
CBI reiterating that Alok Verma remains its chief may tilt scales against him in SC today
According to a report in Newslaundry, CBI's recent statement, reiterating that both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana continue to hold their posts seems to have dampened Verma's arguments challenging government's decision to send him on leave.
"Given this last-minute unprecedented development, Verma’s petition challenging the government decision to take away his powers and send him on forced leave sounds paradoxical; how can a petition be heard against the government for removing the CBI chief when the CBI itself has come out on the front-foot and announced that Alok Verma will still be heading the country’s central investigating agency?," the report argues.
Security beefed up outside regional CBI offices ahead of Congress-led protests
Update: Fali S Nariman, Sanjay Hegde to represent Alok Verma
Senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Sanjay Hegde will represent Director of Central bureau of Investigation, ALok Kumar Verma in the Supreme Court Today. Verma had moved the apex court against government order to send him on leave, alleging tacit interference in the agency's functioning. The hearing is set to begin shortly.
TMC pledges support to Congress' protests outside all CBI offices across nation
The Trinamool Congress has decided to join the Congress-led protests outside all CBI offices today. Party chief Mamata Banerjee said that the CBI has unfortunately turned into BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) and announced that the party will support the protests against government's bid to destroy the institution of India's highest investigative agency.
Party leader Nadeem-ul Haq is expected to remain present outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.
As CBI feud becomes public knowledge, bureau claims it's functioning normally, image will not be tarnished
The CBI spokesperson sought to allay fears of the agency's image crumbling down in international arena as the spat between CBI's number one and number two officials have reached the Supreme Court. He said that the bureau continues to function normally, under the interim chief M Nageshwar Rao, and set aside apprehensions that the agency's image will be tarnished.
He, however, rubbished media reports suggesting that a possible probe in Rafale deal was the cause behind Alok Verma being sidelined as CBI chief.
CBI rubishes media reports suggesting files were removed from HQ to halt probe
The CBI spokesperson described as "false" news report that appeared in a section of media suggesting that seven files were removed.
It is "false news. This is being manufactured by vested interest. Every file in CBI at each level is accounted for. These news stories appearing in the media will have an adverse impact on the credibility of the agency. The CBI is fighting cases internationally. Credibility shouldn't suffer," the spokesperson said.
Latest CBI purge may hit extradition pleas pending in international courts
Even as the Centre tried to justify its move to shake things up in the CBI in its “fight against corruption”, there seem to be worries over its impact in international courts where India is seeking extradition of economic fugitives, including Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Malaya.
The Tribune reported that there are speculations that lawyers could use the government’s action against CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana in response to charges of corruption against each other as a proof of “state of affairs in the agency” to make cases of these economic offenders stronger.
Alok Verma still chief, says CBI day before top court hears his petition
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers, will remain its director and the agency's number two Rakesh Asthana will continue as the special director, while M Nageshwar Rao has been given interim charge of the agency.
"Alok Verma continues to remain the Director of the CBI, Rakesh Asthana remains as Special Director and M Nageshwar Rao is looking after duties and functions of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations," the spokesperson told reporters.
SC bench headed by CJI to hear two pleas relating to CBI vs CBI row today
A three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph is set to hear a petition filed by CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging order of the CVC divesting him of the functions, duties and powers of CBI director. The same bench will also hear PIL filed by an NGO Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the legality pf government order sidelining the CBI chief.
Bhushan's plea also seeks an SIT monitored probe against corrupt officials of the agency, including Rakesh Asthana.
CVC still waiting for CBI report on year-old secret note with allegations against Asthana
The Central Vigilance Commission has said it is still awaiting an action taken report from the CBI on a "secret note" carrying allegations against Rakesh Asthana which it had received during a selection committee meeting last year to consider his elevation as Special Director of the investigation agency.
The secret note was given to the CVC during the selection committee meeting held on October 21, 2017 to consider the then Assistant Director Asthana's promotion as Special Director, but is not clear who submitted that note. The CVC said it had written to Verma on September 25, 2018 to furnish an interim report on investigation carried out so far on the allegations levelled in the secret note. But the agency failed to produce any such documents or investigations which could corroborate those allegations against Asthana, it added. PTI
Fali S Nariman to represent Alok Verma in SC, Tushar Mehta appears for CVC
According to latest reports, senior advocate Fali S Nariman will represent CBI director Alok Verma in court, meanwhile, the CVC will be represented by Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. Advocates Mukul Rohtagi and Amrendra Sharan are appearing for Special Director of CBI, Rakesh Asthana.
Rahul to lead protests outside CBI headquarters, demands chief Alok Verma's reinstatement
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the party as it stages protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Rahul tweeted he will lead the party's protests outside the CBI headquarters in CGO complex in the national capital.
No meeting of the selection committee was convened to deliberate Alok Verma's removal as prescribed under law: Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge is part of a three-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had selected Alok Verma last year to head the CBI. The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.
He said that "no meeting of the selection committee was convened to deliberate on this issue as prescribed under law". Kharge also accused Modi and his government of resorting to "snooping" on Verma to "cover-up" the Rafale 'scam'.
Modi acting arbitrality and creating a false equivalence of charges: Kharge
Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against CBI director Alok Verma without consulting other members of the panel that selected him.
In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, Kharge accused him of acting "arbitrarily" and creating a "false equivalence of charges" between the CBI director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
Supreme Court hearing likely at 10.30 am on Friday
CBI's last minute manoeuvre to counter exiled chief Alok Verma in Supreme Court today
CBI, meanwhile, seems to have pulled off a move thereby which Alok Verma's plea in Supreme Court might not hold water in the courtroom. On Thursday, CBI announced that Verma - irrespective of the fact that he has been stripped off his powers and been sent on forced leave since 23 October - will still retain the position of Director in the CBI. At the same time, his deputy Rakesh Asthana, who was also sent on leave along with his boss, would retain his post of Special Director.
As Newslaundry pointed out, "given this last-minute unprecedented development, Verma’s petition challenging the government decision to take away his powers and send him on forced leave sounds paradoxical; how can a petition be heard against the government for removing the CBI chief when the CBI itself has come out on the front-foot and announced that Alok Verma will still be heading the country’s central investigating agency?"
'Hurdles' the special director has posed at CBI 'have now been compounded by his complicity in concocting evidence to impugn' his reputation: Alok Verma
Referring to Asthana in his petition, without naming him, Verma said the "hurdles" the special director has posed at the CBI "have now been compounded by his complicity in concocting evidence to impugn" his reputation. "Over the recent past, although all functionaries within the CBI... have agreed on a certain course of action, the special director has been of a different view."
Verma has sought to have quashed the orders of the DoPT and CVC divesting him of his duties at the CBI, which he has referred to as "impugned orders" throughout his Supreme Court petition. "It is submitted that the impugned orders are manifestly arbitrary, sans natural justice and without due process," the CBI chief said.
Unblemished record of 35 years, claims Alok Verma in his SC petition
In his petition, Verma also stated that he is a senior member of Indian Police Service with an unblemished record and an experience of over 35 years. In light of the same, he was appointed Director of CBI in January 2017 for “a statutory two-year term”.
Verma added that there are occasions when certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government.