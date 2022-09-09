Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government in October 2020

New Delhi: Supreme Court has granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court has directed that Kappan shall be produced before the trial court within three days and he shall be released on bail.

Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government in October 2020 on his way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

The police had claimed that the accused was trying to disturb the law and order in Hathras and also alleged that the accused had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kappan had been granted bail twice by the Supreme Court for visiting his ailing mother and for being treated for COVID-19. On both times, there had not been any allegations that he tried to jump bail or influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

