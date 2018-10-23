Supreme Court gives Rajasthan government 48 hours to stop illegal mining in Aravalli Hills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass the order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly". The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area.

The disappearance of hills in Rajasthan could be one reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, the court said. The bench directed the chief secretary of Rajasthan to file an affidavit regarding compliance of its order. The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills.