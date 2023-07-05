Supreme Court extends Teesta Setalvad's interim bail, hearing scheduled for July 19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted activist Teesta Setalvad an extension of her interim bail until further notice.

The court will hear and deliver verdict on the plea against the Gujarat High Court’s refusal of Setalvad’s bail and directive for her to surrender to the authorities “immediately” on July 19.

The Gujarat High Court, in rejecting Setalvad’s bail plea last Saturday, stated that granting her bail would further divide the community, especially at a time when the country is striving for progress and unity among its people.

Setalvad is facing allegations of fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Shortly after the Gujarat High Court’s ruling, the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench provided Setalvad with temporary protection and halted the High Court’s order for a week.

Justice Gavai expressed surprise at the urgency of taking Setalvad into custody, questioning the need for immediate action.

The Supreme Court bench acknowledged that, under normal circumstances, they would not have considered a stay request.

However, they noted that they had previously granted Setalvad interim bail on certain conditions following her arrest and the registration of an FIR against her on June 25, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.