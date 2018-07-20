Supreme Court Collegium ignores govt's objection, reiterates Justice KM Joseph’s elevation as apex court judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday reiterated the name of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph for appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

It also recommended Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Odisha High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran as Supreme Court judges, according to Indian Express.

The government had recently stalled the elevation of Justice Joseph to the Supreme Court citing seniority and regional representation.

A reiteration by the Collegium would make it incumbent upon the government to issue a warrant for the appointment of Justice Joseph to the Supreme Court.

In January, the same Collegium under Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had unanimously recommended Justice KM Joseph’s name, stating that he “is more deserving and suitable in all respects than other Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts for being appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court of India”, according to Indian Express.

According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice MR Shah of Gujarat High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court and acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Gita Mittal as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to ANI, it recommended the appointment of Justice Hrishikesh Roy of Gauhati High Court and acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and Justice VK Tahilramani of Bombay High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court - post the elevation of Justice Indira Banerjee as a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Aniruddha Bose was appointed as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and Justice Rajendra Menon, who is currently the Patna High Court Chief Justice, was appointed the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, according to The Hindu. The government on Friday turned down a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

With inputs from PTI