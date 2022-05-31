Supreme Court cancels video conference hearings today owing to heavy rains snapping internet services

The Supreme Court said internet services to the data centre of the court from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) end are down due to Monday evening's rains and thunderstorm

The Supreme Court has cancelled video conference hearings in the apex court for Tuesday due to disruption of internet services after the heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi on Monday.

The hearings in the top court will be only through physical mode on Tuesday and two vacation benches are hearing matters in the day.

To restrict the spread of COVID-19, the court, amid the pandemic, has been hearing some cases virtually.

The message sent to the advocates by H.S. Jaggi, Registrar (OSD), Computer Cell of the Supreme Court said, "Internet services to the data centre of the court from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) end are down due to last evening's rains and thunderstorm. The second internet service provider's connection has been disrupted since 7:00 am. The NIC's team is looking into the issue and trying its best to restore the services."

It further said, "Please note that the Registry is not in a place to convene video conference (VC) hearings. We need to have fully physical hearings."

Meanwhile, three rain-related deaths were reported in the national capital since Monday evening.

Several parts of Delhi faced blackouts on Monday as poles, wires and other electrical installations were damaged by the severe thunderstorm and heavy rains that hit the capital.

The instances of power disruption in the national capital were primarily due to felling of trees and branches on overhead electricity lines and poles, an official of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said.

