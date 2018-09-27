Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Latest Updates: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case, said: "Islam says mosques are integral to faith. Hadith says this, but the Supreme Court says it was not integral to Islam." "If the congregation part of Islam is taken away, a large part of Islam goes worthless. Mosques are meant for congregation and prayer," Dhavan added.
Hindu parties say that the litigants are only challenging a 24-year-old judgment to stall proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. According to IANS, the Hindu groups party to the case have asserted that the Allahabad High Court, in its 2010 ruling, merely quoted the 1994 Supreme Court judgment and that it had no bearing on the final ruling, which gave most of the disputed land to Hindu parties.
The Uttar Pradesh government, which is not a party in the title suit, has questioned the Muslim litigants in the case for making "belated efforts" seeking a relook at the 1994 Ismail Farooqui judgment that had said that mosques were not an integral part of religious practice of offering prayers.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of pleas by Muslim groups on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench, the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the verdict, which had reserved it on 20 July.
M Siddiq, one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case who has died and is being represented through his legal heir, had assailed certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam.
It was argued by the Muslim groups before a special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer that the "sweeping" observation of the apex court in the verdict needed to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench as "it had and will have a bearing" on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for legal representative of Siddiq, had said that the observation that mosques were not essential for practising Islam were made by the apex court without any enquiry or considering the religious texts.
The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier told the top court that some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing in the "long-pending" Ayodhya temple-mosque land dispute case by seeking reconsideration of the observation in the 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, had said this dispute has been awaiting final adjudication for "almost a century".
He had also said that the issue of the observation was neither taken up by any litigant since 1994, nor in the present appeals which were filed in 2010 after the high court's verdict.
The state government had said the law decided by the top court in the Ismail Farooqi case was "the correct law which does not deserve to be disturbed either by referring it as belatedly prayed for or otherwise".
Earlier, Hindu groups had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.
The observations were made in the land acquisition matter pertaining to the Ayodhya site and the apex court had to consider two aspects as to whether a mosque could be acquired at all and whether a religious place of worship like a mosque, church or temple was immune from acquisition if it was a place of special significance for that religion and formed its essential and integral part.
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 12:49 PM
Highlights
Won't speculate on SC ruling but mosque integral part of faith, says AIMPLB
An All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokeperson told CNN-News18, "We wouldn't like to comment on what the Supreme Court will say but we will say this that a mosque is an integral and important aspect of our faith."
Muslim groups say mosques integral to faith, SC erred in previous ruling
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case, said: "Islam says mosques are integral to faith. Hadith says this, but the Supreme Court says it was not integral to Islam." "If the congregation part of Islam is taken away, a large part of Islam goes worthless. Mosques are meant for congregation and prayer," Dhavan added.
Shia Waqf Board says it wants to settle dispute peacefully
The Shia Waqf Board, which claims that the Babri Masjid belonged to Shias and not Sunnis, had submitted in the Supreme Court that the matter need not be referred to a constitution bench and said that it is ready to relinquish its claims in the national interest. The board's lawyer said that "for the unity, integrity, peace and harmony in this great country, Shia Waqf board is in favour of donating the Muslim share of Ayodhya disputed land for building the Ram Temple."
Meanwhile, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said that the Shia Waqf Board "has no locus" to speak in the case.
1994 verdict will have bearing on title dispute case: Muslim groups
Muslim groups had argued before the special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer that the "sweeping" observations made by Supreme Court in Ismail Farooqui judgment. They said a five-judge bench of the top court must relook at the verdict as "it had and will have a bearing" on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.
PTI
Hindu parties say challenge to 1994 judgment on mosques ploy to delay decision on Ayodhya dispute
Hindu parties say that the litigants are only challenging a 24-year-old judgment to stall proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. According to IANS, the Hindu groups party to the case have asserted that the Allahabad High Court, in its 2010 ruling, merely quoted the 1994 Supreme Court judgment and that it had no bearing on the final ruling, which gave most of the disputed land to Hindu parties.
If SC decides to revisit 1994 decision on mosques, hearing in Ayodhya title dispute case will be stalled
If the Supreme Court on Thursday decides to revisit the issue of whether a mosque is essential to offering namaz for Muslims, the larger hearing on the Ayodhya land title dispute will be halted till this matter is decided by the court. This would means that a verdict on whether a temple can be built in Ayodhya, an issue that makes a comeback every election season, is unlikely before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
Hindu parties in case say SC's 1994 judgment had no bearing on Allahabad HC's ruling
The Hindu parties said that reference to 1994 judgement in the hearing of the title suit in no way impacted the 2010 High Court judgment.
The court was told that the birthplace of Lord Ram cannot be shifted to another site, while a mosque with no particular religious significance to the Muslims can be shifted as that will "not affect the right to practice religion by offering 'namaz' in other mosques".
To go to pilgrimage is a practice of religious faith both for the Muslims and the Hindus as well, but for the Muslims, "Mecca and Medina alone are places of particular significance" as pilgrimage centres, but for them such was not the case with Ayodhya/Babri Masjid.
IANS
SC ruled that BJP stalwarts, including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, should be prosecuted in Babri Masjid demolition case
On 19 April, 2017, the apex court had said BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti would be prosecuted for the serious offence of criminal conspiracy in the politically-sensitive 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and had ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years, which is by 19 April, 2019.
'Babri Masjid demolition a crime that shook secular fabric of India,' SC had observed
The Supreme Court had dubbed the demolition of the Babri Masjid a "crime" that had shaken the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the accused, which included several VVIPs and politicians.
Why didn't you question legality of 1994 SC judgment on namaaz earlier, UP govt asks Muslim litigants
The Uttar Pradesh government, which is not a party in the title suit, has questioned the Muslim litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Majid title suit case for making "belated efforts" seeking a relook at the 1994 Ismail Farooqui judgment that had said that mosques were not an integral part of religious practice of offering prayers.
The state government had said that the Muslim parties did not question the legality of the 1994 judgement till the appeal against 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment on the ownership of the disputed land was taken up for hearing by the top court.
Why is SC's view on its 1994 judgment important?
The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on whether to re-examine the issue of whether mosques are an integral part of Islam or whether Muslims can offer prayers anywhere. This aspect of the case is although independent of the larger title dispute at the heart of the matter, it could play an important role in the final decision on the land dispute.
This is because, in 2010 the Allahabad High Court divided the disputed land in three parts — giving one to deity of Ramlala Virajman, another to Hindu sect Nirmohi Akhara and a third to the Muslims — relied on a 1994 top court judgment. If the Supreme Court finds fault with its previous judgment and decides to review it, it may have a larger impact on the final ruling.
'Are mosques an integral part of Islam?' Supreme Court to decide today
Apart from taking a call on whether the titular dispute be referred to a larger constitution bench, the Supreme Court will also decide that whether mosques are essential to Muslims for offering prayers. In 1994, a Supreme Court bench, had ruled that a mosque is not integral to offering namaaz in Islam, a ruling on which the Allahabad High Court based its judgment dividing the disputed land in three parts.
Judgment to be pronounced at 2 pm
The court is likely to read out the judgment at 2pm today. The verdict will strictly relate to the plea concerning request for a larger constitution bench to decide whether the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict should be reviewed by a larger bench or not.
SC to decide on transfer of Ayodhya land title case to larger constitution bench today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce an important verdict on the Ayodhya dispute regarding whether the challenge to the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on Ayodhya title suit be heard by a regular bench or a five-judge constitution bench. The Muslim litigants have insisted that the matter be heard by a five-judge constitution bench.
12:49 (IST)
Won't speculate on SC ruling but mosque integral part of faith, says AIMPLB
An All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokeperson told CNN-News18, "We wouldn't like to comment on what the Supreme Court will say but we will say this that a mosque is an integral and important aspect of our faith."
12:37 (IST)
Key litigants not part of final hearing in SC
The key litigants in the 25 year-old Ram Janmbhoomi–Babri mosque dispute will not be part of the final proceedings in the Supreme Court.
The temple-mosque dispute reached the local court in 1949, when Mahant Ramchandradas Paramhans approached it for allowing ‘darshan and pujan’ (worshipping and paying obeisance) of Ramlalla.
In the same city, Hashim Ansari, a resident of Kotia locality—about 1.5 km from the disputed site—also approached the court for removing the Lord Rama statue from the Babri mosque.
While Mahant Paramhans died in July 20, 2003, Ansari died in July 2016.
12:21 (IST)
Muslim groups say mosques integral to faith, SC erred in previous ruling
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case, said: "Islam says mosques are integral to faith. Hadith says this, but the Supreme Court says it was not integral to Islam." "If the congregation part of Islam is taken away, a large part of Islam goes worthless. Mosques are meant for congregation and prayer," Dhavan added.
12:14 (IST)
Shia Waqf Board says it wants to settle dispute peacefully
The Shia Waqf Board, which claims that the Babri Masjid belonged to Shias and not Sunnis, had submitted in the Supreme Court that the matter need not be referred to a constitution bench and said that it is ready to relinquish its claims in the national interest. The board's lawyer said that "for the unity, integrity, peace and harmony in this great country, Shia Waqf board is in favour of donating the Muslim share of Ayodhya disputed land for building the Ram Temple."
Meanwhile, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said that the Shia Waqf Board "has no locus" to speak in the case.
12:00 (IST)
What did the Allahabad High Court 2010 verdict say?
The Supreme Court is hearing at least 14 appeals that have challenged the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment delivered in four civil suits. But what did the high court say that has created more twists and turns in this sensitive and litigative issue.
On 30 September 2010, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court gave a verdict which said that Hindus and Muslims were joint title-holders of the disputed land. The three-judge bench — comprising Justice SU Khan, Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice DV Sharma — ruled in favour of a division of the land in a majority 2:1 judgment, with one-third going to the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third to the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third to the party for Ram Lalla. The dissenting judge gave all the land to Hindus.
The apex court had, however, suspended the ruling in 2011 after the Hindu and Muslim groups had appealed against verdict.
11:56 (IST)
1994 verdict will have bearing on title dispute case: Muslim groups
Muslim groups had argued before the special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer that the "sweeping" observations made by Supreme Court in Ismail Farooqui judgment. They said a five-judge bench of the top court must relook at the verdict as "it had and will have a bearing" on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.
PTI
11:20 (IST)
SC examining 14 appeals
The Supreme Court’s special bench is examining a total of 14 appeals that have challenged the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment delivered in four civil suits. The three-judge Allahabad High Court bench had delivered at 2:1 ruling in 2010 stating that the disputed land in Ayodhya had to be divided equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
11:12 (IST)
RECAP: UP Shia Waqf Board urged SC to act as mediator in Ayodhya dispute
The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board had earlier urged the Supreme Court to act as a mediator in the Ayodhya case. It had suggested that a Ram Temple be built at the disputed site and a mosque in a nearby Muslim-dominated area as a way out of the bitter court battle over the land.
The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board had cited historical references to Mir Baqi, the person who built the Babri mosque, as being a Shia Muslim and hence the mutawali (caretaker) of the mosque was also the Shia Waqf Board.
11:03 (IST)
Ram Mandir should be built without any delay, says Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on 20 September that the Ram temple at Ayodhya should be built without delay and all sections of society should accept the "reality" of the issue.
"It is a fact that the Ram Mandir was demolished... Everyone should accept this reality. Lord Ram is a symbol of our (Hindu) faith and if a proof has to be given of that, people will not accept it. The country wants to see the construction of Ram temple without delay. Once a temple is built, a big reason for mutual discord (between Hindus and Muslims) will disappear," Bhagwat said.
IANS
10:52 (IST)
Hindu parties say challenge to 1994 judgment on mosques ploy to delay decision on Ayodhya dispute
Hindu parties say that the litigants are only challenging a 24-year-old judgment to stall proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. According to IANS, the Hindu groups party to the case have asserted that the Allahabad High Court, in its 2010 ruling, merely quoted the 1994 Supreme Court judgment and that it had no bearing on the final ruling, which gave most of the disputed land to Hindu parties.
10:42 (IST)
If SC decides to revisit 1994 decision on mosques, hearing in Ayodhya title dispute case will be stalled
If the Supreme Court on Thursday decides to revisit the issue of whether a mosque is essential to offering namaz for Muslims, the larger hearing on the Ayodhya land title dispute will be halted till this matter is decided by the court. This would means that a verdict on whether a temple can be built in Ayodhya, an issue that makes a comeback every election season, is unlikely before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
10:26 (IST)
Hindu parties in case say SC's 1994 judgment had no bearing on Allahabad HC's ruling
The Hindu parties said that reference to 1994 judgement in the hearing of the title suit in no way impacted the 2010 High Court judgment.
The court was told that the birthplace of Lord Ram cannot be shifted to another site, while a mosque with no particular religious significance to the Muslims can be shifted as that will "not affect the right to practice religion by offering 'namaz' in other mosques".
To go to pilgrimage is a practice of religious faith both for the Muslims and the Hindus as well, but for the Muslims, "Mecca and Medina alone are places of particular significance" as pilgrimage centres, but for them such was not the case with Ayodhya/Babri Masjid.
IANS
10:17 (IST)
SC ruled that BJP stalwarts, including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, should be prosecuted in Babri Masjid demolition case
On 19 April, 2017, the apex court had said BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti would be prosecuted for the serious offence of criminal conspiracy in the politically-sensitive 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and had ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years, which is by 19 April, 2019.
10:14 (IST)
'Babri Masjid demolition a crime that shook secular fabric of India,' SC had observed
The Supreme Court had dubbed the demolition of the Babri Masjid a "crime" that had shaken the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the accused, which included several VVIPs and politicians.
09:59 (IST)
Why didn't you question legality of 1994 SC judgment on namaaz earlier, UP govt asks Muslim litigants
The Uttar Pradesh government, which is not a party in the title suit, has questioned the Muslim litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Majid title suit case for making "belated efforts" seeking a relook at the 1994 Ismail Farooqui judgment that had said that mosques were not an integral part of religious practice of offering prayers.
The state government had said that the Muslim parties did not question the legality of the 1994 judgement till the appeal against 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment on the ownership of the disputed land was taken up for hearing by the top court.
09:43 (IST)
Why is SC's view on its 1994 judgment important?
The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on whether to re-examine the issue of whether mosques are an integral part of Islam or whether Muslims can offer prayers anywhere. This aspect of the case is although independent of the larger title dispute at the heart of the matter, it could play an important role in the final decision on the land dispute.
This is because, in 2010 the Allahabad High Court divided the disputed land in three parts — giving one to deity of Ramlala Virajman, another to Hindu sect Nirmohi Akhara and a third to the Muslims — relied on a 1994 top court judgment. If the Supreme Court finds fault with its previous judgment and decides to review it, it may have a larger impact on the final ruling.
09:24 (IST)
'Are mosques an integral part of Islam?' Supreme Court to decide today
Apart from taking a call on whether the titular dispute be referred to a larger constitution bench, the Supreme Court will also decide that whether mosques are essential to Muslims for offering prayers. In 1994, a Supreme Court bench, had ruled that a mosque is not integral to offering namaaz in Islam, a ruling on which the Allahabad High Court based its judgment dividing the disputed land in three parts.
09:06 (IST)
Judgment to be pronounced at 2 pm
The court is likely to read out the judgment at 2pm today. The verdict will strictly relate to the plea concerning request for a larger constitution bench to decide whether the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict should be reviewed by a larger bench or not.
09:03 (IST)
SC to decide on transfer of Ayodhya land title case to larger constitution bench today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce an important verdict on the Ayodhya dispute regarding whether the challenge to the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on Ayodhya title suit be heard by a regular bench or a five-judge constitution bench. The Muslim litigants have insisted that the matter be heard by a five-judge constitution bench.