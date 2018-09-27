Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Latest Updates: Of the three judges hearing the matter, Justice Abdul Nazeer dissented from the majority judgment. He held that the questionable observations in Ismail Faruqui ruling have permeated the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010.
The Supreme Court has held that the questionable observations in the Ismail Faruqui matter are not in any way relevant for decision making in the Ayodhya land title dispute. Therefore the bench did not see a need to refer the matter to a larger Bench. Justice Bhushan held that the said judgment with respect to immunity from acquistion and won't affect the land title dispute.
Justice Ashok Bhushan has started reading out the judgment on behalf of CJI Dipak Misra and himself. He said that the context of the Supreme COurt's 1994 judgment in the Ismail Faroqui matter was in relation with the acquisition of land and not religious matter
The petitioners' lawyers have assembled in court and the three judges are also expected to arrive in court shortly. The judgment, which was scheduled to be delivered at two, will be read out shortly.
The three-judge bench has produced two separate judgments in the case relating to the review of a 1994 judgment of the Supreme Court. According to reports, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan have co-authored a judgment which is to be read by the latter, whereas Justice Nazeer has produced a separate judgment.
The Supreme Court had said that it would not hear arguments based on politics or religion and would treat the case purely as a land title dispute case, indicating that the centuries-old history attached to the case was of no significance to it.
The key litigants in the 25 year-old Ram Janmbhoomi–Babri mosque dispute will not be part of the final proceedings in the Supreme Court. Both the Hindu and the Muslim litigants passed away before the case could reach its culmination.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan representing M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case, said: "Islam says mosques are integral to faith. Hadith says this, but the Supreme Court says it was not integral to Islam." "If the congregation part of Islam is taken away, a large part of Islam goes worthless. Mosques are meant for congregation and prayer," Dhavan added.
Hindu parties say that the litigants are only challenging a 24-year-old judgment to stall proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. According to IANS, the Hindu groups party to the case have asserted that the Allahabad High Court, in its 2010 ruling, merely quoted the 1994 Supreme Court judgment and that it had no bearing on the final ruling, which gave most of the disputed land to Hindu parties.
The Uttar Pradesh government, which is not a party in the title suit, has questioned the Muslim litigants in the case for making "belated efforts" seeking a relook at the 1994 Ismail Farooqui judgment that had said that mosques were not an integral part of religious practice of offering prayers.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of pleas by Muslim groups on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench, the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the verdict, which had reserved it on 20 July.
M Siddiq, one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case who has died and is being represented through his legal heir, had assailed certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam.
It was argued by the Muslim groups before a special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer that the "sweeping" observation of the apex court in the verdict needed to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench as "it had and will have a bearing" on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for legal representative of Siddiq, had said that the observation that mosques were not essential for practising Islam were made by the apex court without any enquiry or considering the religious texts.
The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier told the top court that some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing in the "long-pending" Ayodhya temple-mosque land dispute case by seeking reconsideration of the observation in the 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, had said this dispute has been awaiting final adjudication for "almost a century".
He had also said that the issue of the observation was neither taken up by any litigant since 1994, nor in the present appeals which were filed in 2010 after the high court's verdict.
The state government had said the law decided by the top court in the Ismail Farooqi case was "the correct law which does not deserve to be disturbed either by referring it as belatedly prayed for or otherwise".
Earlier, Hindu groups had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.
The observations were made in the land acquisition matter pertaining to the Ayodhya site and the apex court had to consider two aspects as to whether a mosque could be acquired at all and whether a religious place of worship like a mosque, church or temple was immune from acquisition if it was a place of special significance for that religion and formed its essential and integral part.
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 15:13 PM
What was the minority view in 1994 judgment?
The 1994 judgment which is under scrutiny tody was a majority verdict by a five-judge bench, and not a concurring one.
Justices Bharucha and Ahmadi found that the “Act and the Reference… favour one religious community and disfavour another”; therefore “the purpose of the Reference is… opposed to secularism and is unconstitutional”. Also, the judges said, “the Reference does not serve a constitutional purpose.” The minority judgment struck down the 1993 Act “as being unconstitutional”, and returned the Presidential Reference without answering.
What did the SC say in this 1994 Ismail Faruqui verdict?
In Dr M Ismail Faruqui versus Union of India, the Supreme Court considered the question of acquisition of religious place by the State. It looked at a temple, church or a mosque, etc which were essentially immovable properties and subject to protection under Article 25 and 26.
While offering prayer is a religious practice, its offering at every location where such prayers can be offered would not be an essential or integral part of such religious practice unless the place has a “particular significance” for that religion so as to form an essential or integral part thereof, the court held.
This means means that the SC adjudged that offering Namaz at mosque was not integral to Islam, unless that mosque had any particular significance in Islam.
15:13 (IST)
