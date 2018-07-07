Sunanda Pushkar death: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to appear before Delhi Patiala House Court today

Congress leader and lawmaker Shashi Tharoor will appear before Delhi Patiala House Court today in a case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel in New Delhi.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is currently out on bail, was summoned on 5 June to appear before the court today as an accused in the case, observing that there was sufficient ground to proceed against him. He is expected to present his case before the court, sources said.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in New Delhi on the night of 17 January, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

In his plea for anticipatory bail on Thursday, Tharoor had submitted that the charge sheet in the case was filed and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had categorically stated that the probe was concluded and that his custodial interrogation was not required.

While hearing the bail on Thursday, the court observed that the prosecution's apprehensions that Tharoor may flee offshore or influence witnesses were "without any basis", Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief and asked him to furnish a personal bond and a surety of Rs one lakh each while imposing certain conditions, including that he would not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without the court's prior nod.

It noted that Tharoor, who has not been arrested by the probe agency, has joined the investigation as and when called by the police. It also observed that the police had not, at any point of time, alleged that Tharoor has tried to flee from justice or shift base to another country.

In a seven-page order, the court also noted that Tharoor was a sitting Member of Lok Sabha and used to be the Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA regime.

The court said "it is not the case of the prosecution that the accused, at any point of time, tried to influence any witness although some of the witnesses were his domestic servants... . Certainly, he has joined the probe as and when called. There is no allegation that he has not cooperated with the investigating agency during the probe."

It rejected the prosecution's contention that Tharoor may flee from justice or try to shift his base to some other country, saying it was without any basis.

"The accused was not arrested although the case was registered on January 1, 2015, and more than 3.5 years have already passed. The prosecution has failed to cite even a single instance when the accused has made any such attempt," the court said.

