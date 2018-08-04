You are here:
Student killed, six others injured in school bus-truck collision on Delhi-Yamunotri highway in Baghpat district

India FP Staff Aug 04, 2018 10:32:46 IST

A student died in a collision between a school bus and a truck on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Saturday morning.

ANI reported that at least six other students sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the district hospital.

According to Zee News, the student died on the spot after the collision. The report added that the students belonged to Nice Public School.

Jagran reported that the children were on their way to school on Saturday morning when the accident occurred. The driver abandoned the truck after the accident.

Rescue operations are underway.


