'Strikes at the core of the Constitution': 262 eminent citizens write to CJI, seek action on Udhayanidhi Stalin

On Tuesday, prominent people, including 14 former judges and a total of 262 signatures, wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting that he take note of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s hate speech against Sanatan Dharma.

262 eminent personalities write a letter to Chief Justice of India, urge “suo moto cognisance of hate speech made by Udhayanidhi Stalin that could incite communal disharmony and sectarian violence”. pic.twitter.com/rnZtkfZMCq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' where he claimed that 'Sanatan Dharma' is anti-equality and social justice and should be abolished has sparked massive outrage across the nation. He further compared 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue illness, claiming that such entities should be eradicated rather than fought.

Several leaders and people have strongly criticised him for making such a statement and have even asked for an apology from the INDIA bloc as DMK part is a member of the INDIA alliance. Meanwhile, Uddhayanidhi on Monday said that he is ready to say whatever he has said about Santan Dharma again and again.

The letter signed by 14 former judges and 262 signatories, organised by former Delhi High Court judge Justice SN Dhingra and Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna, requested that the Supreme Court start suo moto contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu state government for its inactivity.

It also asks for strong action to prevent the spread of hate speech, therefore protecting public order and peace.

The letter emphasised that Udhayanidhi Stalin's views were hate speech directed towards a significant percentage of India's people and also clearly contradicted the substance of the Indian Constitution, which sees India as a secular republic.

The letter emphasised that the rule of law was further eroded when the Tamil Nadu government opted to defend Udhayanidhi Stalin's words rather than take action against him.

The letter also noted a 2021 Supreme Court judgement that instructed state governments to address hate speech offences without waiting for official complaints, emphasising the critical necessity for suo moto registration of instances and prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law. Failure to follow these instructions would be considered to be contempt of court, according to the letter.

The letter also highlighted the importance of ‘Santana Dharma’ and stated that it has often been defined as an “eternal” that will always be relevant and gives the people of the Hindu faith, the freedom to choose the mode of worship of the Almighty of their choice.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s refusal to apologise for his words is further emphasised, stressing the unavoidable conclusion that his views represent hate speech against a significant percentage of India's people and fundamentally contradict the core principles of the Indian Constitution.

The signatories to the letter declared their dedication to the cause and their willingness to face all challenges, whether in a court of law or in the court of public opinion, to halt the spread of incorrect information. They emphasised the significance of upholding Sanatan Dharma and its role in Hindus' lives, emphasising that it is an essential part of their identity and faith.