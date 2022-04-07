Stray dogs attack two minors in Lucknow; one dead

Mohammad Raza and Jannat Fatima were playing outside their house when they were attacked by the stray dogs

Lucknow: Stray dogs attacked two minors playing outside their house in the Thakurganj police station area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of one and severe injuries to the other on Wednesday night.

Mohammad Raza (5) and Jannat Fatima (7) were playing outside their house when they were attacked by the stray dogs.

"While Raza died on the spot, Fatima is undergoing treatment at a nearby trauma centre and is currently in stable condition," said the police.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Municipal Corporation sent its team to the spot. On the concerned matter of catching stray dogs, the Municipal Commissioner said, "The matter is being investigated and such stray dogs are being identified from the places wherever they are."

